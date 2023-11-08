Advertisement
Ripple Labs Company Partners With Hong Kong's Biggest Bank

article image
Arman Shirinyan
Ripple-owned company will work closely with one of biggest banks in world
Wed, 11/08/2023 - 12:46
A Ripple Labs-owned owned company has forged a strategic alliance with Hong Kong's banking giant, HSBC Holdings Plc, to provide cutting-edge custody services for a variety of digital assets, including tokenized securities. This innovative service is slated for release in 2024 and represents HSBC's deeper foray into the realm of digital finance.

Ripple Labs, through its acquisition of the tech firm Metaco, will be instrumental in ensuring the secure storage of digital assets. This service is not standalone; it will enhance HSBC's existing digital asset solutions, like the HSBC Orion platform for asset issuance and the recently unveiled tokenized gold system. The latter is particularly notable, employing distributed ledger technology to digitally represent the ownership of physical gold in HSBC's London vaults.

HSBC's venture into the digital custody domain is part of a broader trend among major financial institutions experimenting with blockchain to commercialize its applications. With the likes of JPMorgan Chase & Co and Euroclear making headway into blockchain utilization for client collateral settlements and securities issuance, respectively, HSBC is joining a forward-thinking league aiming to transform traditional finance.

Digital asset custody, a burgeoning niche within the finance sector, is witnessing an upsurge in interest from heavyweights, signaling robust opportunities for start-ups in this space. Ripple's anticipation that the institutional crypto custody market may balloon to a staggering $10 trillion by 2030 reflects the immense potential this collaboration harbors.

This partnership also casts light on the dynamic landscape of digital asset services, where other major players like Citigroup Inc are exploring alliances, and State Street Corp recently ended a licensing deal with a crypto custody firm. Amid these shifts, the Ripple Labs-HSBC alliance stands as a testament to the transformative power of collaborative innovation in finance.

