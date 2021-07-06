Ripple CTO Weighs In on Binance's Rift with Barclays

News
Tue, 07/06/2021 - 06:32
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Barclays blocking payments to Binance has become a hot topic within the cryptocurrency community
Ripple CTO Weighs In on Binance's Rift with Barclays
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

David Schwartz, Ripple's chief technology officer, has shared his take on U.K. banking giant Barclays blocking cardholders from sending payments to the Binance exchange to “protect” its customers.            

The mastermind behind the XRP Ledger suggests that financial institutions should be prohibited from arbitrarily refusing transactions “without appeal.”

As reported by U.Today, Barclays informed its customers that credit/debit card payments to Binance were blocked “until further notice” due to the Financial Conduct Authority’s recent warning about one of the company’s entities not being allowed to conduct any regulated activity in the U.K.

Related
Fortune 500 Companies and 1 Billion Users: Cardano Foundation Shares Its Goals for Next 5 Years
Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange, described the decision as “disappointing” in its recent statement.                  

Schwartz claims that governments make it “very difficult” to avoid financial intermediaries.

Hence, he doesn’t believe that Barclays is at fault:  

It is not the bank's fault. They would prefer not to have this responsibility. It's the government that makes them responsible that forces them to have absurd policies.

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Beijing Company Suspected of Crypto Trading Shut Down by China's Central Bank
07/06/2021 - 10:19

Beijing Company Suspected of Crypto Trading Shut Down by China's Central Bank

Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image ETH Held by Exchanges Plummets to Lowest in 2020 as Stakers Keep Depositing to ETH 2.0: Insider Colin Wu
07/06/2021 - 09:57

ETH Held by Exchanges Plummets to Lowest in 2020 as Stakers Keep Depositing to ETH 2.0: Insider Colin Wu
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image Despite Fall in Bitcoin Price, ERC20 Based Projects Show High Activity - Santiment
07/06/2021 - 09:08

Despite Fall in Bitcoin Price, ERC20 Based Projects Show High Activity - Santiment
Alihuseyn Gulu-ZadaAlihuseyn Gulu-Zada