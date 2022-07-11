Revolut Partners with Polkadot, Offers DOT Rewards for Its "Learn-and-Earn" Students

With the introduction of the new program, Revolut is going to spread the word about cryptocurrency's progress amid the next generation of Web3 enthusiasts, investors and traders.

Revolut and Web3 Foundation launch two "Learn-and-Earn" courses

According to the official announcement shared by Revolut's team in its social media channels, its first-ever series of "Learn-and-Earn" courses goes live in July 2022.

Crypto Learn with @Polkadot is live! 🧠



Our crypto basics and Polkadot lessons make crypto easier to understand for everyone. Pass a quiz after each lesson and you’ll earn up to $15 worth of free DOT tokens as a reward.



Not regulated. Value may go down. Tax may be payable pic.twitter.com/A98pcyYqw6 — Revolut (@RevolutApp) July 11, 2022

Two inaugural courses are set to advance financial literacy and the market's understanding of Revolut's new and existing customers, and educate them about the basics of top protocols, tokens and cryptocurrencies in Web3.

The first one—"Crypto Basics"—is designed to explain the difference between fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies to newcomers and no-coiners. Its program covers the meaning of cryptography, decentralized systems, blockchain technology and the basic concepts of crypto trading.

Ads

The second course is developed in collaboration with Polkadot (DOT) decentralized ecosystem and its creators, the Web3 Foundation. This course explains the benefits and opportunities unlocked by Polkadot (DOT) cross-chain ecosystem, its main advantages and prospects.

Up to $15 in DOT for successful students

The course will use interactive visual materials—cards and videos—to share key insights about Polkadot's design, its token, use cases and commercial integrations.

Emil Urmashin, Crypto General Manager at Revolut, highlights that both courses will be interesting for various segments of the global Web3 audience:

There's a huge appetite from our customers to learn more about cryptocurrencies. 'Learn & Earn' will help them better understand the trends, risks and potential opportunities associated with Crypto. Our collaboration with Web3 Foundation on Polkadot, one of the most popular blockchain networks, will help customers become more familiar with crypto concepts.

Following the courses, students will be invited to take part in an online quiz. The most successfull students will get $15 in DOT tokens each.

As per the statements of Revolut's representatives, more protocols will be integrated into Revolut's "Learn and Earn" initiatives in the coming months.