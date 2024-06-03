Nearly $40 Million in XRP Transferred From Major Exchange: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Nearly $40 million worth of XRP has been transferred from Binance, one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges, to an unknown wallet. This substantial transfer has sparked speculation about the motives behind such large transactions, often attributed to whales — individuals or entities holding large quantities of a particular coin.

The transaction was first reported by Whale Alert, a service dedicated to tracking large cryptocurrency transactions. Whale Alert's initial tweet revealed that almost 50.7 million XRP coins, worth around $26.2 million, were transferred from Binance to an unknown wallet.

Shortly after, another tweet reported that nearly 26.2 million XRP coins, worth around $13.5 million, were transferred from Binance to an unknown wallet. These two major transactions total about 77 million XRP, which is approximately $40 million. The transactions indicate significant activity on the XRP market, often a precursor to market movements or a shift in investor sentiment.

XRP price and market reaction

At the time of these transactions, the price of XRP was $0.5222, reflecting a modest increase of 0.94% over the last 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume grew substantially, rising by 85.39% to $1.038 billion. This surge in trading activity often correlates with increased interest and potential price volatility.

Analyzing the technical indicators provides further insight into the market conditions surrounding XRP. The coin's Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 48.65 . The RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements. An RSI below 50 typically suggests that the market is losing momentum and could continue to trend downwards.