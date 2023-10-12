Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) Discount Keeps Plunging

article image
Alex Dovbnya
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust's (GBTC) discount has seen a dramatic shift from a daunting 43% in mid-June to a more optimistic 16.5%
Thu, 10/12/2023 - 20:19
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) Discount Keeps Plunging
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust's (GBTC) discount, which was at a staggering 43% when BlackRock filed for a spot Bitcoin ETF in mid-June, has significantly narrowed down to 16.5%. 

The fluctuation in this discount rate is widely viewed as an indicator of the shifting market confidence in the potential approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF.

A persistent discount 

GBTC's initial sizable discount to its underlying Bitcoin holdings was due to a combination of factors. Historically, GBTC traded at a premium, but as competition grew and the prospect of Bitcoin ETFs became more real, the trust began trading at a discount. The lack of an ETF option led many to opt for GBTC as a proxy to gain exposure to Bitcoin, but the anticipation of an ETF has redirected some interest away from the trust, leading to a discount.

Recently, Grayscale scored a win in its court battle against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which might make it possible to convert its flagship fund into a spot Bitcoin ETF. 

Related
Cardano (ADA) Addresses in Loss Hit 93%, What's Happening?

Inching closer to a Bitcoin ETF 

The SEC appears to be inching closer to approving a spot Bitcoin ETF, a decision that would be transformative for the cryptocurrency industry. Jake Chervinsky, chief policy officer at Blockchain Association, noted that "all signs point toward SEC approval for Bitcoin spot ETFs." 

Recent updates to ARK Investment Management's spot Bitcoin ETF prospectus have contributed to this optimism. After feedback from the SEC regarding their S-1 filings, ARK clarified key points, particularly those pertaining to Net Asset Value (NAV) calculations.

#Bitcoin News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image XRP Price Analysis for October 12
2023/10/12 20:51
XRP Price Analysis for October 12
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Holding Steady as Genesis Blocks Withdrawals
2023/10/12 20:51
Bitcoin (BTC) Holding Steady as Genesis Blocks Withdrawals
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 12
2023/10/12 20:51
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 12
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk