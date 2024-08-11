    Ethereum Gas Fees Keep Plunging, and That Is Major Problem

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Ethereum's base fees have collapsed following Dencun upgrade
    Sun, 11/08/2024 - 10:42
    Ethereum Gas Fees Keep Plunging, and That Is Major Problem
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ethereum's base fees have reached a multi-year low of just 0.8 gwei, according to the most recent data.

    Advertisement

    Users are supposed to pay for transactions with gas fees. In such a way, it is possible to make sure that the network remains resilient to spam.

    The base gas fee is the minimum amount of gwei that users are supposed to pay for a transaction to be valid. In addition, users can pay higher fees if they want their transactions to be included in the next block.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin (BTC) Forms First 2024 Death Cross: Details
    Tether Responds to $2.4 Billion Demand in Celsius's Lawsuit
    'Death Wish': Ex-SEC Official Slams Morgan Stanley Over Bitcoin ETFs
    Shytoshi Kusama Makes Major SHIB Superiority Statement Over DOGE

    Ethereum fees depend on the level of demand for the network. Ethereum gas fees peaked at $196 back in May 2022.

    Related
    Solana (SOL) 300% Surge Possible If This Pattern Plays Out
    Fri, 07/19/2024 - 08:47
    Solana (SOL) 300% Surge Possible If This Pattern Plays Out
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    The network experienced a dramatic drop in fees following the Dencun upgrade that introduced the so-called "blobs" that are capable of significantly enhancing scalability with faster and cheaper transactions.

    The persistently declining fees have ruined the deflationary narrative for Ethereum promoters. According to data provided by Ultra Sound Money, only 7,729 ETH tokens were burned over the past seven days while 18,064 tokens were issued over the same time period.

    Related
    $2.25 Billion in Solana (SOL) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Wed, 08/07/2024 - 10:20
    $2.25 Billion in Solana (SOL) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt

    In fact, during the second quarter of the year, the Ethereum blockchain experienced its highest level of inflation to date, according to Fidelity. The company's analysts believe that the network is going to record more inflationary quarters.

    According to Martin Köppelmann, co-founder of privacy-focused Ethereum sidechain Gnosis, a base fee of 23.9 gwei would be necessary in order to offset staking rewards. "Ethereum needs to get more L1 activity again and even if it sounds counterintuitive at such low rates, raising the gas limit can be part of a strategy," he added.

    #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 11, 2024 - 10:27
    Justin Sun: I Don't Control Bitcoin (WBTC)
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Aug 11, 2024 - 10:03
    Solana's Meme Coin Factory Deteriorating With Cratering Volumes
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Mario Mosböck Partners With CoinPoker to Build the Best Online Poker Site, Showcasing PoR on the Blockchain
    Bitcoin.com Launches V-Card Debit Card In Self-Custody Bitcoin and Crypto DeFi Wallet App
    Matthew Hayward Joins PrimeXBT as Senior Market Analyst to Lead Analysis and Education
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum Gas Fees Keep Plunging, and That Is Major Problem
    Justin Sun: I Don't Control Bitcoin (WBTC)
    Solana's Meme Coin Factory Deteriorating With Cratering Volumes
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD