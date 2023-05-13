Ethereum Client Receives New Hotfix Following Recent ETH Mainnet Incident

Sat, 05/13/2023 - 13:11
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Recent ETH mainnet instability prompts upgrade for Ethereum client
Ethereum Client Receives New Hotfix Following Recent ETH Mainnet Incident
Cover image via pixabay.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Ethereum network experienced a technical issue May 11 and 12, which was attributed to an "exceptional scenario."

The beacon chain encountered two separate instances on the aforementioned dates where finality could not be attained for three and eight epochs. For around 25 minutes on Thursday, the Ethereum mainnet was unable to fully confirm transactions; blocks were proposed but not finalized.

The same issue, in which the ETH network could not finalize blocks for more than an hour, was reported by Wu Blockchain on Friday. Wu added that, as a result, dYdX momentarily paused deposits.

In both scenarios, the client teams noted that although the ETH network was unable to finalize, users were able to transact on the network thanks to its design.

Due to client diversity, not all client implementations were impacted by the exceptional scenario, which made this conceivable. Once every client had caught up, the network was finalized once more.

Related
Ethereum Network Sees Over 600,000 Unique ETH Addresses in Active Transactions

The client teams provided a new update on the incident, saying that while the full cause is still being investigated, the seeming cause was linked to heavy load on some of the consensus layer clients, which in turn was caused by an exceptional scenario.

To forestall future occurrences, Prysm Ethereum Client, a core implementation of the Ethereum protocol, and Teku, a full Ethereum 2.0 client, have both published updates that implement optimizations to stop beacon nodes from experiencing high resource usage during these exceptional scenarios.

Prysm announced the v4.0.3-hotfix, which contains the necessary optimization to prevent the beacon node from experiencing high resource usage during turbulent times, as seen on May 11 and May 12.

Teku, on the other hand, released Teku v23.5.0, which filters old attestations that were observed to cause problems on the mainnet.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Elon Musk's New Meme Tweet Pushes PEPE 54% Up, Whales Buy Trillions of PEPE
05/13/2023 - 12:38
Elon Musk's New Meme Tweet Pushes PEPE 54% Up, Whales Buy Trillions of PEPE
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Cold Wallet to Support 6,000 Currencies, Here Are Its Features
05/13/2023 - 12:03
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Cold Wallet to Support 6,000 Currencies, Here Are Its Features
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image No, Cardano (ADA) Hydra Cannot Handle 1 Million TPS, Developer Says
05/13/2023 - 11:35
No, Cardano (ADA) Hydra Cannot Handle 1 Million TPS, Developer Says
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov