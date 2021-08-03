Ethereum's EIP-1559 Will Be Released in Upcoming Days: What You Need to Know Before Using It

EIP-1559 is about to take place on the network. But what does the update mean for miners and general users?

Ethereum will be forked once miners hit block #12965000. That block will be reached around Aug. 4 or 5. At press time, the Ethereum blockchain remains on block 129512300, which means there are less than 20,000 blocks remaining until the London hardfork takes place on the network.

What is EIP-1559 and how does it change Ethereum?

EIP-1559, or Ethereum Improvement Proposal 1559, is designed to improve the fee mechanism of the blockchain. The new proposal will remove the auction as the main gas fee calculation. Currently, users bid some amount of money for their transactions to be processed by the Ethereum blockchain. The principle being used now can simply be described as "the more you pay, the faster transaction you get."

The new proposal completely changes the way transactions are being processed on the network by adding a base reward for miners that will allow users to have a more stable fee structure on the network and pay less for transactions.

How will hardfork affect the price of Ethereum?

There is no definite answer to this question. From one perspective, the implementation of the base fee will mean more ETH is going to be burnt over time. However, on the other hand, miners will receive fewer rewards, which makes Ethereum's future questionable.

We cannot deny the deflationary effect that might pump the price of the currency due to a progressively reducing supply. The hardfork will most like take place on Aug. 5. Currently, the Ethereum price is not reacting to the news in any way and is just following general market sentiment.