Ethereum's EIP-1559 Will Be Released in Upcoming Days: What You Need to Know Before Using It

News
Tue, 08/03/2021 - 09:05
article image
Arman Shirinyan
EIP-1559 is about to take place on the network. But what does the update mean for miners and general users?
Ethereum's EIP-1559 Will Be Released in Upcoming Days: What You Need to Know Before Using It
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Ethereum will be forked once miners hit block #12965000. That block will be reached around Aug. 4 or 5. At press time, the Ethereum blockchain remains on block 129512300, which means there are less than 20,000 blocks remaining until the London hardfork takes place on the network.

What is EIP-1559 and how does it change Ethereum?

EIP-1559, or Ethereum Improvement Proposal 1559, is designed to improve the fee mechanism of the blockchain. The new proposal will remove the auction as the main gas fee calculation. Currently, users bid some amount of money for their transactions to be processed by the Ethereum blockchain. The principle being used now can simply be described as "the more you pay, the faster transaction you get."

The new proposal completely changes the way transactions are being processed on the network by adding a base reward for miners that will allow users to have a more stable fee structure on the network and pay less for transactions.

How will hardfork affect the price of Ethereum?

There is no definite answer to this question. From one perspective, the implementation of the base fee will mean more ETH is going to be burnt over time. However, on the other hand, miners will receive fewer rewards, which makes Ethereum's future questionable.

We cannot deny the deflationary effect that might pump the price of the currency due to a progressively reducing supply. The hardfork will most like take place on Aug. 5. Currently, the Ethereum price is not reacting to the news in any way and is just following general market sentiment.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

article image Cardano’s ADA to Be Listed on Japanese Exchange for the First Time
08/03/2021 - 10:11
Cardano’s ADA to Be Listed on Japanese Exchange for the First Time
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image How Hodlnaut Helps Crypto Investors Easily Earn Interest up to 10.5% APY
08/03/2021 - 09:32
How Hodlnaut Helps Crypto Investors Easily Earn Interest up to 10.5% APY
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Ethereum's EIP-1559 Will Be Released in Upcoming Days: What You Need to Know Before Using It
08/03/2021 - 09:05
Ethereum's EIP-1559 Will Be Released in Upcoming Days: What You Need to Know Before Using It
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan