Dot.Finance's PINK Token Listed by MXC Exchange, Six New Liquidity Pools Launched

PINK, a core native token of Polkadot-focused DeFi ecosystem Dot.Finance (The House of DeFi), is now listed by Tier 1 exchange MXC

The listing of PINK token is accompanied by the introduction of six new liquidity pools with Polkadot (DOT), Binance Coin (BNB), Chainlink (LINK) tokens and U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), and Binance USD (BUSD) and Dai (DAI) stablecoins.

Dot.Finance has its PINK listed by MXC

MXC, a top-notch centralized cryptocurrency exchange, has added PINK token to its spot-trading suite. Starting from July 2021, PINK is available in a pair with U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT).

$PINK/ USDT Trading is available on @MEXC_Global!



Compare to the opening price of 0.15 $USDT, it rose to the highest price of 0.3530 $USDT, increasing by about 135% 🔥🔥



Trading entrance: https://t.co/3Ht3tkiiUu pic.twitter.com/YpfIz47PBu — MEXC Fans (@MEXC_Fans) July 26, 2021

This listing will bring a monstrous inflow of liquidity to PINK trading instruments. That, in turn, will boost the potential of the Dot.Finance ecosystem.

With new trading opportunities introduced, more and more users will join the PINK ecosystem. The project promotes itself as the "House of DeFi" that empowers crypto enthusiasts with various levels of expertise with a gateway to "yield farming" tools.

The Dot.Finance team turns APR into APY by providing additional PINK rewards to those DeFi users who provide liquidity to the pools supported by the platform.

New "yield farming" opportunities with fresh pools

Following the crucial listing announcement, Dot.Finance launches six new liquidity pools to allow crypto traders to earn on their idle cryptocurrency. DOT-BNB, USDT-BNB, BUSD-BNB, LINK-BNB, USDT-BUSD and DAI-BUSD pools are activated by the platform.

Also, the team shared its plans to launch a dedicated liquidity pool for the PINK token itself to highlight its status as a new-gen DeFi asset for passive income.

As another way of "yield farming," PINK liquidity pool will increase the net yield of all Dot.Finance users regardless of the tokens they have already locked.