Dot.Finance's PINK Token Listed by MXC Exchange, Six New Liquidity Pools Launched

Mon, 07/26/2021 - 13:03
Vladislav Sopov
PINK, a core native token of Polkadot-focused DeFi ecosystem Dot.Finance (The House of DeFi), is now listed by Tier 1 exchange MXC
The listing of PINK token is accompanied by the introduction of six new liquidity pools with Polkadot (DOT), Binance Coin (BNB), Chainlink (LINK) tokens and U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), and Binance USD (BUSD) and Dai (DAI) stablecoins.

Dot.Finance has its PINK listed by MXC

MXC, a top-notch centralized cryptocurrency exchange, has added PINK token to its spot-trading suite. Starting from July 2021, PINK is available in a pair with U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT).

This listing will bring a monstrous inflow of liquidity to PINK trading instruments. That, in turn, will boost the potential of the Dot.Finance ecosystem.

With new trading opportunities introduced, more and more users will join the PINK ecosystem. The project promotes itself as the "House of DeFi" that empowers crypto enthusiasts with various levels of expertise with a gateway to "yield farming" tools.

The Dot.Finance team turns APR into APY by providing additional PINK rewards to those DeFi users who provide liquidity to the pools supported by the platform.

New "yield farming" opportunities with fresh pools

Following the crucial listing announcement, Dot.Finance launches six new liquidity pools to allow crypto traders to earn on their idle cryptocurrency. DOT-BNB, USDT-BNB, BUSD-BNB, LINK-BNB, USDT-BUSD and DAI-BUSD pools are activated by the platform.

Also, the team shared its plans to launch a dedicated liquidity pool for the PINK token itself to highlight its status as a new-gen DeFi asset for passive income.

As another way of "yield farming," PINK liquidity pool will increase the net yield of all Dot.Finance users regardless of the tokens they have already locked.

About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

