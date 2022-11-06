Dogecoin Keeps Plunging Amid Musk’s Early Twitter Debacle

Sun, 11/06/2022 - 08:08
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The price of Dogecoin continues to plunge as Musk’s Twitter takeover is turning into a disaster
Dogecoin Keeps Plunging Amid Musk’s Early Twitter Debacle
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The price of Dogecoin, the leading meme cryptocurrency, is down 4.71% over the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.      

The Bitcoin parody has now lost more than 24% of its value after peaking at $0.158 on the Binance exchange following a triple-digit rally.  

At press time, the meme cryptocurrency is changing hands at $0.123. 

As reported by U.Today, Dogecoin’s stellar rally was recently dented by a Platform report about the social media platform halting the development of its own cryptocurrency wallet. The market assumed Twitter began scaling back its crypto plans after Musk’s takeover.  

In the meantime, Musk’s tenure as “Chief Twit” is off to a terrible start, which is likely affecting the meme coin’s price performance. Advertisers fled the company in droves. Musk recently used his account with 110 million followers to amplify dangerous right-wing misinformation and gutted half of Twitter’s workforce.   

Related
Bitcoin Predicted to Hit $250,000 in Six Months by Tim Draper

Musk is also trying to force verified Twitter accounts to pay $8 per month by making them subscribe to the new Blue service. It appears to be a desperate attempt to save the failing company, which is currently hemorrhaging money.  

The controversial billionaire also said that Blue subscribers would get priority in the replies, which would stifle dissenting voices and amplify misinformation. 

Advertising accounts for as much as 90% of Twitter’s annual revenue, and Musk is highly unlikely to offset massive losses with paid subscriptions. 

With Twitter’s future being increasingly uncertain, it seems like Dogecoin plans are definitely taking a backseat.   

#Dogecoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Arweave & Chiliz Partnerships Make Them Most Profitable Cryptos of Week
11/06/2022 - 12:29
Arweave & Chiliz Partnerships Make Them Most Profitable Cryptos of Week
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Chiliz (CHZ) on Verge of Breakout, Here Are 3 Reasons Why
11/06/2022 - 11:48
Chiliz (CHZ) on Verge of Breakout, Here Are 3 Reasons Why
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Cardano Founder Says He’s Not Retiring
11/06/2022 - 11:38
Cardano Founder Says He’s Not Retiring
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya