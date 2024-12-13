CYBRO AI Crypto Goes Live on MEXC, Gate.io After Raising $7 Million in Presale

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

CYBRO, a Blast-based DeFi with AI-powered yield generation strategies, announced the completion of its presale and first CEXes listings for its eponymous token. The team also targets CYBRO being added by mainstream DEXes on EVM.

CYBRO cryptocurrency debuts on major CEXes MEXC, Gate.io

CYBRO, a multi-blockchain yield marketplace powered by artificial intelligence, announces the hotly-anticipated debut of its CYBRO token on centralized exchanges. Starting Dec. 14, 2024, the community will be able to trade CYBRO on Tier 1 CEXes.

Tomorrow, $CYBRO will be listed on @MEXC_Official! Head over to the announcement page and join the special $50,000 USDT airdrop 💥 https://t.co/Zp6oIQ2fMP — CYBRO (@Cybro_io) December 13, 2024

First, CYBRO will be listed by MEXC Global, a popular centralized crypto exchange. The trading is set to kick off on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 9 a.m. UTC. CYBRO will be available in pairs with the U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), the largest USD-pegged stablecoin.

Earlier, CYBRO announced Gate.io listing, expected to happen on the same date. Both listings will significantly enhance the liquidity ecosystem of CYBRO and unlock new growth opportunities for its tech and economics.

Besides adding the token to CEXes, CYBRO completed the talks about its debut on one of major decentralized crypto exchanges on Ethereum Virtual Machine. Exact listing details, pool address and the name of the platform will be unveiled soon, as per contributors’ statements.

Oversubscribed token presale reached $7 million

Hotly-anticipated listing announcements follow the successful completion of CYBRO token presale. The recent phase of its fundraising campaign ended with oversubscription and yielded $7 million in equivalent from DeFi enthusiasts.

Such an ambitious presale target was hit 20 days ahead of schedule. During Q4, 2024, the project garnered much attention and notable recognition in the community accompanied with coverage in a number of top-tier crypto media outlets. The presale success also contributed to the platform gaining nearly 20,000 active token holders, underscoring its early appeal among investors.

From the onset of its operations, CYBRO has prioritized security measures. Besides stringent internal checks, it scored audits conducted by Assure DeFi and Certik. A $25,000 Bug Bounty program further incentivizes identifying vulnerabilities. Transparency is maintained through monthly reports and listings on top public trackers like CoinGecko and Blast Explorer for maximum visibility.

CYBRO token is an instrument for numerous utilities within the project ecosystem. Namely, it offers holders benefits such as staking rewards, airdrops, reduced trading fees and cashback opportunities.

It also enables participation in governance, allowing users to influence platform decisions. An insurance program tied to the token provides additional security for investors.

CYBRO marketplace leverages AI for new DeFi yield opportunities

CYBRO is positioned as an AI-powered DeFi platform designed to optimize returns and simplify investing. With multiple vaults, cross-chain support and a fully audited tech design, it caters to a range of investment needs. Started as an experiment on Blast, a new-gen Ethereum L2 backed by Paradigm Research, it now offers plenty of opportunities across different EVM blockchains.

Its ongoing feature development and community engagement indicate a commitment to growth and user experience. While the platform is still developing its capabilities, its current metrics and features position it as a notable option in the DeFi space.

As of December 2024, the platform’s team is working heads down on improving its interface, with updates such as redesigned dashboards and detailed vault pages. These enhancements include the ability to view Total Value Locked (TVL) and Annual Percentage Yield (APY) charts, offering greater transparency and ease of tracking investments.