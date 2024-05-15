Advertisement
    CROSS THE AGES Secures $3.5 Million in Funding Round Led by Animoca Brands

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Multimedia gaming ecosystem CROSS THE AGES announces completion of its equity funding round
    Wed, 15/05/2024 - 13:00
    CROSS THE AGES Secures $3.5 Million in Funding Round Led by Animoca Brands
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Contents
    Fresh funds will be used to supercharge the next phases of product and ecosystem development, the CROSS THE AGES team says. The round was supported by blue-chip VCs and veteran angel investors which, yet again, demonstrates the paramount importance of GameFi in this bull run.

    CROSS THE AGES completes equity round with $3.5 million raised

    CROSS THE AGES (CTA), a multimedia gaming ecosystem, shares the details of its recent successful funding round. A total of $3.5 million was secured by a clutch of reputable VC firms led by iconic Play-to-Earn innovators Animoca Brands, known for its brainchild, The Sandbox.

    Sebastien Borget of The Sandbox and Nicolas Jeuffrain of Tenergie backed the platform in its fundaraising efforts as angel investors.

    Combined with previous oversubscribed rounds, the new campaign pushes the total funding that VCs and angel investors injected into CROSS THE AGES (CTA) to the jaw-dropping $23.5 million mark.

    Sami Chlagou, CEO and cofounder of CROSS THE AGES, is excited by the support the investment community provides to the progress of his product:

    We are thrilled to welcome Animoca Brands as the lead investor in our first equity round. This collaboration signifies a shared commitment and a vote of confidence for CTA’s gaming universe to expand the IP amongst Animoca brands ecosystems and partners.

    With this strategic investment, CROSS THE AGES is set to accelerate its many growth initiatives and build out the CTA universe and ecosystem. Since the release of its virtual trading card game in March 2023, CROSS THE AGES has garnered over 400,000 downloads and 148,000 monthly active users.

    Bybit, KuCoin, Gate.io, MEXC Global: CROSS THE AGES's token makes it to top CEXes

    Yat Siu, the executive chairman and cofounder of Animoca Brands, added that CROSS THE AGES's vision is aligned with the values of the GameFi segment:

    Blockchain gaming is an important movement that is bringing true digital ownership to the masses. CROSS THE AGES perfectly embodies the values of this movement, enabling users to live experiences in a virtual environment solidly founded upon personal ownership.

    The funds raised are being announced alongside the ecosystem’s Token Generation Event (TGE), with exchanges such as Bybit, KuCoin, Gate.io and MEXC listing the token.

    As of May 15, 2024, the token can be found on major CEXes, including Bybit, KuCoin, HTX (ex. Huobi), Poloniex and MEXC Global, as well as on the largest DEX, Uniswap (UNI).

    CTA is minted on Ethereum (ETH) as an ERC-20 asset.

    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

