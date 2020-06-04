CoinMarketCap Introduces New Exchange Ranking Algorithm. These Are Main Changes

News
Thu, 06/04/2020 - 15:49
Alex Dovbnya

CoinMarketCap upgrades its exchange ranking with the help of a new machine learning algorithm

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

According to its new blog post, leading cryptocurrency data website CoinMarketCap has once again upgraded its exchange ranking algorithm.

It now factors it the volume and liquidity of all listed trading pairs as well as their respective confidence scores.

image by coinmarketcap.com

Related
Binance CEO Jokes About Removing Bitcoin from CoinMarketCap

More room for improvement 

As reported by U.Today, CMC recently introduced a new ranking system for tens of thousands of trading pairs that are listed on the ‘front page of the internet.’  

Each pair is assigned a certain rank based on the trifecta of volume, liquidity, and traffic. 

CMC verifies whether reported trading volumes are legitimate with the help of its newly rolled out ‘Confidence’ indicator. 

The new version of CMC’s exchange ranking algorithm presents ‘an accurate reflection’ of trading platforms for the website’s user, according to the company’s current CEO Carylyne Chan:  

Our machine learning algorithm will improve and adapt to volume, liquidity and traffic changes over time.  

The most recent upgrade will remain in place for the following few months before the inclusion of other pertinent factors. 

Related
CoinMarketCap to Grab Institutional Clients Through New Partnership

Shrugging off conflict of interest concerns 

On May 14, CMC started to rank exchanges based on their website traffic, which propelled Binance to the much-coveted first place.

This took place just a little over a month after Binance took the most visited crypto website under its wing with its $400 mln acquisition announced in early April.   

Despite Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao insisting that CMC would operate independently from its new owner, the exchange couldn’t avoid accusations of swaying the new ranking in its favor.

However, it's worth mentioning that independent data providers such as CoinGecko also have Binance in the lead.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies