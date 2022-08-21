Cardano Now "Better Than Ever," Says Developer Who Pointed Out Testnet Issues

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cardano user Adam Dean, who flagged some testnet issues in the upcoming Vasil hard fork, has shared a screenshot of his most recent Vasil testing, which he tagged "Building, together, stronger, better than ever."

As reported earlier, Adam Dean highlighted critical issues with the previous Vasil node 1.35.2, sparking a debate within the community. Dean indicated then that the Vasil upgrade was being rushed, which led to technical issues.

I'm going to try this again and focus on the positive. gm #Cardano 😁



Just restarted the block producer on 1.35.3 and it's under 3 minutes to start up! Previously 5 min+ on 1.34.1!



23% of🧱production is now done on #VasilHardFork ready software and our chain density is perfect! pic.twitter.com/edqXfVXcWW — $psilobyte ☔️ PSB SSPO (@877PSBYTE6) August 20, 2022

After hard forking the Cardano testnet to Vasil functionality with the initial Vasil node 1.35.0, the IOG teams proceeded to work on v1.35.1 and 1.35.2 as a result of the bugs discovered.

Let's try this again. If you're an SPO, then please start the upgrade path. 1.35.3 is heavily tested, and it's more likely than not going to be the version for the HFC. Run through preview -> Devnet -> Pre-Production -> Mainnet: pic.twitter.com/9VDtRPKTTY — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) August 17, 2022

The team then released the Vasil node 1.35.3, which the Cardano creator, Charles Hoskinson, noted was "heavily tested" after earlier urging SPOs to upgrade to the node.

Stake pool operators confirm "fix"

According to Cardano pool operator, Andrew Westberg, "the fix to the issues pointed out earlier in the v.135.3 was successful and was confirmed by other SPOs."

The fix in 1.35.3 is successful and confirmed by many other SPOs that helped test. Looking good for #VasilHardFork @adamKDean @conraddit @HolgerCardano24 @AncientKraken is a rockstar for crafting this devilish test transaction. https://t.co/zzzye6T9Ea — Andrew Westberg, NEWM CTO, BCSH, 💧💧 (@amw7) August 21, 2022

A Twitter user who goes by the name "the Ancient Kraken" also gives a green light on the Vasil node 1.35.3: "I think I properly reproduced the bug that was in 1.35.2 that caused issues for testnet on the spo dev net going on right now. As of now, it does seem like 1.34.1 and 1.35.3 behave as expected in terms of smart contract usage. Everything is looking good."

Adahandle cofounder, "Conrad," also tweeted a confirmation of this: "Retweeting this to confirm that, as of now, all tests demonstrate that 1.35.3 is, in fact, ready to go. All issues detected on 1.35.0, 1.35.1, and 1.35.2 could NOT be recreated."

Cardano's founder also allayed the fears of the community by maintaining that Vasil was not rushed as node 1.35.3 was well-tested.