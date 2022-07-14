Buy Crypto With The PrimeXBT iOS & Android App In Three Simple Steps

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Buying crypto with a VISA or Mastercard no longer has to be painstakingly challenging or confusing. Gone are the days of having to jump through hoops to obtain crypto, and here today is a convenient tool to get the job done.

The award-winning PrimeXBT app for iOS and Android now lets users buy crypto in the easiest way possible: right from the palms of their hands, from anywhere in the world, and in just a few taps. Here is how to buy crypto in only three simple steps using the PrimeXBT app.

Step One: Download The PrimeXBT App From Google Play Or Apple App Store

The first step in the process involves hitting the Google Play Store for Android or the Apple App Store for iOS devices, using your Android smartphone, tablet, iPhone, or iPad. The native smartphone app provides access to the full suite of advanced trading tools and innovative products and services located under one roof. It also offers complete control over a portfolio and any open positions right from the tip of your fingers.

The free download packs in nearly the entire platform for access from anywhere in the world there is internet or cellphone data connection. More than 100 different assets can be traded while on the go, including Bitcoin, oil, gold, the Dow Jones, forex currencies, altcoins, commodities, and more.

Step Two: Sign Up For A Free, Award-Winning PrimeXBT Account

In addition to the app being a free download, award-winning PrimeXBT margin trading accounts are also available as part of free registration. The process takes no more than a minute or two, and in no time flat traders can be well on their way to gaining an edge in global markets by leveraging everything a PrimeXBT account has to offer.

Step Three: Buy Crypto Using A VISA Or Mastercard

Last but not least, buying crypto using a VISA or Mastercard is possible using the PrimeXBT mobile application. The mobile app has already won industry awards, such as the Forex Award for the best crypto trading app. With an ultra-simple way to buy crypto using a debit or credit card, the best app for cryptocurrencies just got a lot better.

Image by PrimeXBT

Buying crypto on PrimeXBT is easy. Simply navigate to the Main page and buy crypto to add it to your wallet. Enter all required details to complete the transaction. The buy crypto module will display the price of the cryptocurrency at the time of the purchase for users to confirm. Once confirmed and the transaction is submitted, cryptocurrencies will become available in the PrimeXBT deposit account and can be used to fund a variety of trading accounts.

Deposits can be made in BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, or COV tokens. There is no minimum deposit to get started, and the user interface is designed for both professionals and novices alike. If you don’t have the type of crypto you want to trade with, you can exchange one type of cryptocurrency for another using the app’s built-in exchange tool, or you can move on to the next step to buy some crypto for yourself.

Extra Step: Consider The Many Ways To Profit With PrimeXBT

Buying crypto is just the first step on your journey to profitability with PrimeXBT. If you are entirely new to trading, you might want to start off at the PrimeXBT Trading Academy Educational website. If you don’t have much starting capital, you can win some using PrimeXBT Contests. The weekly competitions use risk-free virtual funds, making them a great place to practice and backtest strategies.

More skilled traders can make a name for themselves by becoming Covesting strategy managers. Less active traders might want to consider yield accounts to earn passive income through a variable APY. Although we have already named so many innovative products and services, the list could go on and on. PrimeXBT is also continually adding new ways to interact with the platform and the trading community, such as an easy way to buy crypto using the free PrimeXBT mobile app. Download it today and purchase crypto in just three simple steps!