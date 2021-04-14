Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA, DOGE and BCH Price Analysis for April 14

Can altcoins continue grow faster than Bitcoin (BTC)?
The market has faced a correction after a sharp rise. As a result, some coins are trading in the red zone.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap
The important data on Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Cardano (ADA), DOGE and Bitcoin Cash (BCH):

Name

Ticker

Market Cap

Price 

Volume (24h)

Change (24h)

Bitcoin

BTC

 $1,177,612,086,870 $63,116.52 $71,590,208,060 0.37%

Ethereum

ETH

 $267,691,947,775 $2,333.72 $33,270,753,573 4.57%

XRP

XRP

 $72,938,755,364 $1.65 $30,077,580,200 -1.67%

Cardano

ADA

 $43,226,267,226 $1.39 $8,767,004,845 -0.02%

DOGE

DOGE

 $15,759,952,040 $0.1235 $19,750,592,954 56.37%

Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash

 $14,280,738,542 $784.96 $6,451,601,503 8.56$

BTC/USD

By the end of the day, Bitcoin (BTC) has faced its first correction after a breakout of $60,000. In this case, all of today's growth was absorbed.

On the daily chart, the situation is still bullish as the leading crypto has just retested the previous peak at $61,780. However, further growth may not be so fast as the coin needs to gain more power.

In this regard, sideways trading in the range of $63,000-$64,000 is the more likely scenario for the upcoming days.

Bitcoin is trading at $63,300 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is looking more bullish than Bitcoin (BTC) as the rate of the chief altcoin has gone up by 4% since yesterday.

However, Ethereum (ETH) might still make a restest of the level of $2,300 on the daily chart, as the coin needs more energy to attack the vital mark of $2,500, which may happen shortly.

Ethereum is trading at $2,345 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest loser today as the rate of the coin has dropped by 1.67%.

Like Bitcoin (BTC), XRP is about to trade in the range soon. The volatility should decline, so the coin could accumulate more energy for the future rise. All in all, sideways trading between $1.75 and $1.85 is the more likely price action in the near future. XRP is trading at $1.69 at press time.

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) is almost unchanged since yesterday.

Even though the long-term trend remains bullish, sideways trading in the narrow range of $1.46-$1.54 is the more likely scenario as Cardano (ADA) is not ready to show the same sharp rise at the moment.

Cardano is trading at $1.43 at press time.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is the top gainer today as its rate has blasted by 53.37%.

DOGE is already overbought at the moment, which means that a more profound decline may occur. In this case, the potential support is located in the range of $0.11-$0.12.

DOGE is trading at $0.1286 at press time.

BCH/USD

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is the second-most growing coin today. Its rate has increased by 8% over the last 24 hours.

The fall of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) may not have finished as the altcoin may still retest the mirror level at $773. In this case, the long-term trend still remains bullish as buyers need to gain more strength for future growth.

Bitcoin Cash is trading at $815 at press time.

 
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

thecryptobuds