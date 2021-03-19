BTC, ETH, BCH and ADA Price Analysis for March 19

Original U.Today article

Can Bitcoin (BTC) rise faster than the altcoins in the upcoming pump?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls keep pushing the rate of most of the coins higher. Cardano (ADA) is the only loser from the list, falling by 8% since yesterday.

The important data on Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) and Bitcoin Cash:

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $1,092,031,739,999 $58,607.86 $55,410,323,204 6.32% Ethereum ETH $208,909,934,053 $1,817.48 $23,567,828,342 2.16% Cardano ADA $40,812,387,081 $1.28 $10,760,259,809 -8% Bitcoin Cash BCH $10,003,039,112 $535.39 $2,477,966,304 1.77%

BTC/USD

Yesterday morning, the Bitcoin (BTC) price rolled back to the key level of $58,000. During the day, buyers struggled to contain bears, who were trying to continue the decline.

In the second half of the day, the bulls seized the initiative, and the price tested the level of $60,000 but failed to gain a foothold in the zone of the daily high. Sellers responded with a bearish impulse, which brought the pair back to the mid-range.

Throughout the night, the Bitcoin price consolidated above the two-hour EMA55 and, in the morning, sellers managed to pierce this moving average and mark a minimum around the $56,280 level. If today, EMA55 withstands the bearish onslaught, then the pair might recover to the high zone, and on the weekend bulls will try to continue to rise to a new all-time high.

Bitcoin is trading at $58,720 at press time.

ETH/USD

Yesterday, the price of Ethereum (ETH) could not stay above the two-hour EMA55, and the day ended with the consolidation of the pair around the $1,780 mark.

Today, one can expect the pair to recover above the POC line ($1,800). If the price is able to gain a foothold above the Volume Profile indicator line, then at the end of the week, we will see a recovery to the area of $1,900. If bears keep the pair below the average price level, then on the weekend the price may roll back to the support at $1,680.

Ethereum is trading at $1,816 at press time.

BCH/USD

The rate of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has risen slightly over the last day. The price change has accounted for +1.77%.

On the daily chart, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is trying to fix above the MA 50. From the technical point of view, it can accumulate enough power for that maneuver, which means that a rise is possible from the current levels to the nearest resistance at $634.

Bitcoin Cash is trading at $535 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is the only loser today. Its rate has gone down by 8% since yesterday.

Despite the sharp decline, Cardano (ADA) is still located in the bullish area. However, to keep going higher, consolidation in the range of $1.30-$1.35 is likely to occur.

Cardano is trading at $1.27 at press time.