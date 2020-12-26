Bitcoin’s Market Cap Surpasses That of Visa

The world’s biggest crypto cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has exceeded the Visa payment giant by the market capitalization value

Bitcoin’s market cap has exceeded that of the Visa global payments behemoth.

Today’ Visa’s market capitalization totals $460.06 billion, while its shared are trading at $208.70 after a nearly two percent rise.

Image via Finance.Yahoo

The market cap of the Bitcoin now amounts to $461,348,766,108 after a rise of 5.33 percent, as per the data shared by CoinMarketCap.

Image via CoinMarketCap

In November, Bitcoin was just a few billion USD away from Mastercard by the market cap value.

On December 25, Christmas Day of the hard 2020, Bitcoin gave the community the best present they could ask for – a new all-time high at the $24,966 level. On some exchanges, inclkuding Bitstamp, BTC surpassed the $25,000 mark.

At press-time, Bitcoin is trading at $24,900.

Three years ago, in late December 2017, Bitcoin reached the first massive all-time high slightly under $20,000. However, this time rally is different, experts believe, as it is based on interest from large financial institutions and not just on FOMO (“fear of missing out”) from retail customers.

Image via CoinMarketCap