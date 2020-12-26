Bitcoin’s Market Cap Surpasses That of Visa

News
Sat, 12/26/2020 - 07:45
article image
Yuri Molchan
The world’s biggest crypto cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has exceeded the Visa payment giant by the market capitalization value
Bitcoin’s Market Cap Surpasses That of Visa
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Bitcoin’s market cap has exceeded that of the Visa global payments behemoth.

Today’ Visa’s market capitalization totals $460.06 billion, while its shared are trading at $208.70 after a nearly two percent rise.

visa
Image via Finance.Yahoo

The market cap of the Bitcoin now amounts to $461,348,766,108 after a rise of 5.33 percent, as per the data shared by CoinMarketCap.

BTC
Image via CoinMarketCap

In November, Bitcoin was just a few billion USD away from Mastercard by the market cap value.

On December 25, Christmas Day of the hard 2020, Bitcoin gave the community the best present they could ask for – a new all-time high at the $24,966 level. On some exchanges, inclkuding Bitstamp, BTC surpassed the $25,000 mark.

At press-time, Bitcoin is trading at $24,900.

Three years ago, in late December 2017, Bitcoin reached the first massive all-time high slightly under $20,000. However, this time rally is different, experts believe, as it is based on interest from large financial institutions and not just on FOMO (“fear of missing out”) from retail customers.

BTC
Image via CoinMarketCap
#Bitcoin News#VISA
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

