Binance Looking for Additional Regulations to Become "Financial Institution"

News
Tue, 07/27/2021 - 16:43
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Binance CEO is ready for more regulations to make the exchange legal everywhere
Binance Looking for Additional Regulations to Become "Financial Institution"
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Binance executive Changpeng Zhao is looking forward to facing additional regulations that might come at Binance to become licensed everywhere, Reuters reports.

Zhao also said that Binance is going to open a regional headquarters to simplify the process of communication between local regulators and government. 

From now on, we’re going to be a financial institution.

According to the executive, Binance will start to distance itself from the original business model of a decentralized exchange to become a fully legal entity.

Earlier this month, Binance faced multiple regulations that led hedge funds to pull their funds away from the intensively regulated exchange. The regulation clampdown has also made the large UK banks ban all credit card deposits to Binance.

article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience. Arman has worked with major crypto projects, such as Project Merge and PiVX.

In 2017, he participated in a successful charity ICO as a Social Media Manager and Community Manager. In the same year, he took part in the launch of the Vantaur coin and then transitioned to the Project Merge as a Senior Marketing Coordinator. 

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

article image 8biticon NFT Avatar Maker: Introducing New-Gen “Play-to-Earn” Ecosystem
07/27/2021 - 18:00
8biticon NFT Avatar Maker: Introducing New-Gen “Play-to-Earn” Ecosystem
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Dogecoin Fan Offers 10 Percent Discount on His House if Buyer Pays Him in DOGE
07/27/2021 - 17:55
Dogecoin Fan Offers 10 Percent Discount on His House if Buyer Pays Him in DOGE
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Binance Looking for Additional Regulations to Become "Financial Institution"
07/27/2021 - 16:43
Binance Looking for Additional Regulations to Become "Financial Institution"
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan