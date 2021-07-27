Binance Looking for Additional Regulations to Become "Financial Institution"

Binance CEO is ready for more regulations to make the exchange legal everywhere

Binance executive Changpeng Zhao is looking forward to facing additional regulations that might come at Binance to become licensed everywhere, Reuters reports.

Zhao also said that Binance is going to open a regional headquarters to simplify the process of communication between local regulators and government.

From now on, we’re going to be a financial institution.

According to the executive, Binance will start to distance itself from the original business model of a decentralized exchange to become a fully legal entity.