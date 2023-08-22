Binance-backed The Weeknd Global Tour Comes to Australia, New Zealand: Details

Grammy-winning singer set to perform in new regions in November and December of 2023

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, known colloquially as The Weeknd, is planning to visit Australia and New Zealand with concerts in November and December 2023. His performances are organized within the framework of Binance's first global concert tour designed to integrate Web3 technology into music fans' experiences.

Binance (BNB) backing "After Hours Til Dawn" tour of The Weeknd

According to the official statement shared by Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange globally, The Weeknd's "After Hours Til Dawn" tour, backed by the crypto ecosystem, is set to expand to new regions. In the coming months of Q4, 2023, the singer is set to have a concerts in Australia and New Zealand.

Since the first performances occurred in Q3, 2022, this unique global tour has engaged a record number of three million music fans in dozens of locations across North America and Europe. Also, 30,000 of users attended Binance's online events dedicated to the tour, while 15,000 Souvenir NFTs (SNFTs) by Binance were claimed.

Guests of the Australian and New Zealand concerts will also receive a limited-edition souvenir NFT as a token of appreciation. These distinctive NFTs will serve as a virtual keepsake of the performance. Also, they will provide their holders with access to opportunities to win autographed merchandise and enter exclusive events.

Binance VP of Global Marketing Rachel Conlan is excited by Binance's role in the organization of The Weeknd's concerts all over the globe:

The Weeknd is widely recognized for his innovative and unique contributions to the music industry. We are excited to be able to partner with the 'After Hours Til Dawn' tour to unlock the power of Web3 and champion special fan experiences. We are just scratching the surface of how we utilise the power of crypto and blockchain technology to set new standards in the entertainment industry.

Following the 2023 concerts, a unique Tour Collection NFT drop will be unveiled to Web3 enthusiasts.

Synergy of crypto, art and charity

The concerts also have a major charity mission, as The Weeknd is an official ambassador of the United Nations World Food Programme.

Binance has already allocated $2 million to the XO Humanitarian Fund, curated by the World Food Program USA, to provide food assistance to people in need in various regions of the globe. Additionally, 5% of the sales of the NFT Tour Collection will be donated to the XO Humanitarian Fund.

