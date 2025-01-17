Advertisement
    Barry Silbert's Digital Currency Group to Pay $38 Million Fine in SEC Settlement

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Barry Silbert's Digital Currency Group has been charged for misleading investors
    Fri, 17/01/2025 - 17:18
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Cryptocurrency venture capital giant Digital Currency Group (DCG), which is helmed by "crypto king" Barry Silbert, has been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been charged for misleading investors, according to a Friday filing

    DCG will have to pay a $38 million civil money penalty to the SEC within the next 14 days as part of its settlement deal with the regulator. 

    It is worth noting that Silbert himself was not named by the SEC.  

    The SEC stated that the VC behemoth "negligently engaged in conduct that misled investors" with a lending program offered by Genesis Global Capital (GGC), one of the company's subsidiaries. 

    GGC has been accused of generating revenue by commingling investors' assets and lending them to institutional borrowers. 

    After a significant borrower (Three Arrows Capital) defaulted on a margin call, DCG downplayed the severity of this development.

    GCG ended up filing for bankruptcy in early 2023 after failing to fulfill redemption requests. 

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

