AOZ Invites Enthusiasts to Join Reservation Campaign for Its "Mystery Box" NFTs

Eccentric NFT project Age of Z, which is designed to commemorate the aesthetics of so-called "Generation Z" will airdrop its exclusive digital collectibles collection.

10 NFTs for lucky AOZ customers

According to the official announcement shared by Metaverz Studio, its "Age of Z" project has begun registration for its airdrop campaign.

👀What is this?#AOZ mystery boxes will be released on Nov 15th!



🕵️Citizens, head over to our website to make your reservation https://t.co/VaJz2f2RWH



🎁We'll be randomly selecting 10 reservation addresses to receive free #NFT airdrops #NFTGiveaway #NFTs #wearetheAOZ pic.twitter.com/vQHp8TQoW6 November 1, 2021

Every visitor of the "Age of Z" website can apply for registration for this airdrop. The registration campaign will take place between Nov. 1, 2021, and Nov. 14, 2021.

Ten "Mystery Box" NFTs will be distributed between lucky applicants. To sign up for the promo campaign, "Age of Z" enthusiasts should visit the "Reserve" module of the website.

After clicking on the "Reserve" button, an applicant will need to connect his/her wallet and confirm integration. Ten "Mystery Boxes" will be distributed automatically after the conclusion of the campaign. Every "Box" will be associated with one unique character from the "Age of Z" metaverse.

The majority of Ethereum wallets and EVM-compatible cryptocurrency wallets with enabled NFT functionality can be used to sign up for this campaign.

AOZ public sale is in the cards

This campaign comes as a teaser of the upcoming public sale of 1,993 non-fungible tokens in the "Mystery Box" collection. The tokensale will be announced as soon as Q4, 2021.

The collection of hand-drawn NFTs will include super rare kings (0.5%), super rare heroes (2%), rare warriors (22.5%) and normal guardians (75%). Ten "Mystery Box" NFTs will also represent characters from various classes. Different categories of tokens will have specific skills and instruments.

"Age of Z" non-fungible tokens are developed by iconic digital artists from the WKgallery team.

As covered by U.Today previously, "Age of Z," or AOZ, is an NFT-centric ecosystem focused on a combination of the AI and GameFi experiences.

AOZ characters will have the ability to reproductively clone and mutate so that the next generation of tokens will represent variations on the initial release.

In the next phase of "Age of Z's" progress, its enthusiasts will be invited to build the Decentropolis in-game world while communicating and exchanging tokens amongst each other. As such, "Age of Z" will act as an integral product at the intersection of the latest trends of the Web3.0 segment.