AI Crypto CorgiAI Introduces NFT Generator Corgi Cre8r

article image
Vladislav Sopov
Fastest-growing AI cryptocurrency CorgiAI (CORGIAI) launches text-to-image generator of NFTs
Thu, 1/02/2024 - 15:25
Cover image via www.freepik.com
With newly launched instruments, all NFT enthusiasts will be able to create unique, personalized artwork using nothing but simple text prompts. The AI tool’s output defaults to a comic book style, featuring a distinctive Corgi character in each piece.

Corgi Cre8r text-to-image NFT generator by CorgiAI kicks off

CorgiAI (CORGIAI), on of the largest meme cryptocurrencies globally and pioneering dog-themed AI meme coin, invites everyone to try its newbie-friendly NFT generator, Corgi Cre8r. Besides creating images, the program will be able to seamlessly mint NFTs on Cronos (CRO) blockchain.

Once minted, NFTs can be shared with friends or traded on Cronos’ NFT marketplaces. This innovative approach to NFT creation opens up a world of possibilities for both seasoned collectors and NFT newcomers.

The launch of text-to-image NFT generator significantly lowers the entry barrier for amateur digital artists interested in minting their first blockchain-based collectibles.

Gwyn, founder of CorgiAI, stresses that this is one of the first attempts to merge the benefits of AI, meme coins and NFTs in a single initiative:

We are thrilled to introduce Corgi Cre8r to the world. This platform is more than just an NFT generator, it's a new way for people to express their creativity and passion with the NFT community. We believe Corgi Cre8r will be a game-changer, especially for those who love NFTs, AI tech, and the fun spirit of memecoins.

As covered by U.Today previously, CORGIAI was one of the fastest-growing meme coins of December 2023-January 2024 following a number of major listings.

Top Dog Corgi collection of NFTs debuts on Cronos (CRO) blockchain

Marking its inaugural NFT series, Corgi Cre8r has announced the "Top Dog Corgi" collection, a limited edition series of 2,000 NFTs on the Cronos blockchain. 

Each token in the series can be minted for $50 using CorgiAI tokens, offering an accessible entry point for enthusiasts and collectors alike.

The Corgi Cre8r will be unveiled to the general public in three phases; starting from Feb. 1, 2024, the protocol will be available to the broader community.

About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

