480 Billion SHIB Bought by Whale This Week After Grabbing Almost Trillion Shiba Inu in March

This whale continues to scoop up massive amounts of Shiba Inu meme coin, while SHIB burn rate halts

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to a recent tweet posted by the team of WhaleStats crypto tracker, around 15 hours ago, a whale that goes by the alias "BlueWhale0073" made yet another acquisition of SHIB this week.

This is the third chunk of Shiba Inu (not a small one) he has bought since the start of the month. He also bought close to a trillion Shiba Inu in March.

149 billion Shiba added by this constant SHIB buyer

The "BlueWhale0073" investor that is focused on Ethereum-based tokens and holds position 254th, according to the WhaleStats ranking scale of whales, purchased 148,782,308,867 SHIB, paying $1,651,483 for this lump of dog-themed crypto.

Earlier this week, the same whale purchased 229,963,072,498 SHIB (April 4) and 99,297,904,247 SHIB (April 1). The whale is apparently buying Shiba Inu for small profits as he keeps selling them soon after purchasing; this time is no exception.

On April 6, the second largest meme coin in terms of market capitalization value, SHIB, showed a marginal rise of slightly under 2%. The whale likely managed to sell their Shiba Inu before the coin dropped 2.11% on the hourly chart. At press time, the token is changing hands at the $0.00001084 level on the Binance exchange.

In March, this whale bought 873 billion Shiba Inu in several lump sums to sell them later on for profits again.

More than 14 million SHIB burned

Shibburn crypto tracker has reported that over the period of the past 24 hours, the Shiba Inu community has reduced the circulating supply of SHIB by a total of 15,459,464 meme coins.

A total of 14,384,261 SHIB was sent to dead-end wallets in a single transaction, then roughly over 1 million Shiba Inu followed. The Shibburn website shows that, at the time of this writing, the burn rate stands at "zero percent," and the burned amount is shown as 14,459,464.

However, transaction details have it that after this amount, slightly more than a million Shiba Inu were removed, which are not registered in the burn rate window.