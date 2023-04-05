SHIB Burn Rate Springs High as Tens of Millions of Shiba Inu Pushed out of Circulation

Wed, 04/05/2023 - 09:29
article image
Yuri Molchan
While SHIB community continues to burn Shiba Inu, this whale has grabbed 300 billion of it
SHIB Burn Rate Springs High as Tens of Millions of Shiba Inu Pushed out of Circulation
Cover image via unsplash.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Shibburn crypto tracker has reported that over the past 24 hours, the SHIB army has managed to get rid of a substantial amount of SHIB, pushing the Shiba Inu burn rate over a hundred percent higher than it was yesterday.

In the meantime, while some continue to push the circulating supply of SHIB to shrink, whales keep purchasing massive chunks of it.

20.2 million Shiba Inu destroyed, burn rate goes up

Shibburn has reported that over the past day, 20,227,583 Shiba Inu have been sent to dead-end wallets in three transactions. So far, this amount of burned SHIB tokens falls behind those that were seen earlier this month. However, compared to yesterday, the burn rate has gone up by almost 148%.

In general, over the past seven days, the SHIB army has succeeded in burning 285,334,229 SHIB in total.

SHIBburnRate_00w4t5ytui7u6y63456
Image via Shibburn

Related
Dogecoin Searches Skyrocket 1,992% After Elon Musk's Twitter Logo Change

Whale grabs 300 billion Shiba Inu

According to WhaleStats, an Ethereum whale called "BlueWhale0073" has added a total of 229,963,072,498 SHIB (worth over $2.5 million) to his crypto holdings. The whale is ranked 254th among the top 500 investors on Ethereum.

Currently, though, the wallet contains zero Shiba Inu as the whale seems to have sold it, judging by the circular diagram of the incoming and outgoing transactions of this wallet. Overall, in March, this whale bought 873 billion Shiba Inu, selling his purchases immediately, as reported by U.Today.

Earlier today, Shiba Inu fell down by 2.8% and then recovered its losses, which may suggest that the whale bought the aforementioned 300 billion SHIB on the dip and then sold them with a healthy profit when the price recovered.

As of this writing, SHIB remains the most-traded token for the 100 biggest whales on Ethereum and also maintains its position of the biggest crypto holding in U.S. dollar equivalent for these whales.

The total share of Shiba Inu in their combined portfolio stands at $601,204,724 worth of SHIB, which is 11.94% of the crypto held in the portfolio overall.

#Token Burn #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Cryptocurrency Whales
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Ethereum (ETH) in Danger Ahead of Enormous Unlock: Beacon Chain Data
04/05/2023 - 08:58
Ethereum (ETH) in Danger Ahead of Enormous Unlock: Beacon Chain Data
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ethereum (ETH) Skyrockets to Eight-Month High Ahead of Shapella Upgrade
04/05/2023 - 08:42
Ethereum (ETH) Skyrockets to Eight-Month High Ahead of Shapella Upgrade
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Arbitrum (ARB) up 8% as It Tops Chart for Total TPS, Here's How Polygon's zkEVM Is Faring
04/05/2023 - 08:21
Arbitrum (ARB) up 8% as It Tops Chart for Total TPS, Here's How Polygon's zkEVM Is Faring
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin