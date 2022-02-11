2.3 Million Bitcoin Last Active 10+ Years Ago Remain Unsold: Details

News
Fri, 02/11/2022 - 14:59
article image
Yuri Molchan
Recent analytics data shows that early Bitcoin investors do not intend to sell their BTC stashes
2.3 Million Bitcoin Last Active 10+ Years Ago Remain Unsold: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to the tweet shared by popular on-chain data vendor Glassnode, the very early Bitcoin investors, whose stashes are older than ten years old, are not selling their BTC.

The number of wallets last active more than ten years ago, which means back in 2012 and earlier, has seen a major increase and Bitcoin stored in them has reached an all-time high of 2,386,849.127 coins.

Back in those days, what is known now as the largest global cryptocurrency by market cap was the only cryptocurrency and worth less than $100. Besides, the mysterious Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto was still around then, talking to developers on forums and via e-mail.

While many old-school BTC investors are still sitting tight on their Bitcoin, more long-term holders are jumping on the BTC bandwagon. The reason for that is a wider BTC adoption and also the fact that multiple Wall Street firms and high-net-worth individuals, even renowned billionaires, like Paul Tudor Jones, Mark Cuban, Robert Kiyosaki and Elon Musk, have started treating Bitcoin as a store-of-value.

Long-term holders are known as “diamond hands” in the crypto community, no matter which coin they hold, they hold it tight.

Related
Bitcoin Active Users at Peak Levels Amid Latest Price Drop

On the other hand, the so-called “paper hands”, or weak-handed investors, who came in crypto to make a quick buck or are scared because of the FUD, continue to sell their Bitcoin holdings.

As an example, additional data from Glassnode shows that the number of wallets holding 100+ BTC has dropped to a five-year low of 15,650.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image "Big Event": Robinhood's Legal Executive Touts Crypto Wallets
02/11/2022 - 18:06
"Big Event": Robinhood's Legal Executive Touts Crypto Wallets
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC, XRP and ADA Price Analysis for February 11
02/11/2022 - 16:39
BTC, XRP and ADA Price Analysis for February 11
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Large SHIB Transactions Reach $390 Million, Cardano Available on Bitpoint Pro, Gucci Buys Land in Sandbox: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
02/11/2022 - 16:25
Large SHIB Transactions Reach $390 Million, Cardano Available on Bitpoint Pro, Gucci Buys Land in Sandbox: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina