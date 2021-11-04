lumenswap_lottery
Whales Shovel $1.8 Billion in Ether After Coin Hits New All-Time High

News
Thu, 11/04/2021 - 11:41
article image
Yuri Molchan
After Ethereum hit a major new peak, whales transacted more than $1.8 billion worth of Ether
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

According to data published by Whale Alert, over the past 17 hours, whales have pushed more than an astounding $1.8 billion worth of Ethereum among their wallets. This happened when Ethereum reached a lifetime high of $4,664 on Nov. 3.

The major blockchain tracking service has spotted several massive transactions, the biggest of which carried a single lump of 229,766 ETH. That is equal to a whopping $1,057,608,364 in fiat.

As for the other transfers, they carried from 10,000 to over 25,000 ETH and were made between anon Ethereum wallets. A few transactions, though, were made by the Binance exchange to unknown addresses.

As of this writing, the second-most-popular coin, ETH, is changing hands at $4,544, as per data shared by CoinMarketCap.

article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

