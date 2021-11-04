Whales Shovel $1.8 Billion in Ether After Coin Hits New All-Time High

After Ethereum hit a major new peak, whales transacted more than $1.8 billion worth of Ether

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to data published by Whale Alert, over the past 17 hours, whales have pushed more than an astounding $1.8 billion worth of Ethereum among their wallets. This happened when Ethereum reached a lifetime high of $4,664 on Nov. 3.

The major blockchain tracking service has spotted several massive transactions, the biggest of which carried a single lump of 229,766 ETH. That is equal to a whopping $1,057,608,364 in fiat.

🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 229,766 #ETH (1,057,608,364 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallethttps://t.co/4rAcCeUXCF — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) November 3, 2021

As for the other transfers, they carried from 10,000 to over 25,000 ETH and were made between anon Ethereum wallets. A few transactions, though, were made by the Binance exchange to unknown addresses.

As of this writing, the second-most-popular coin, ETH, is changing hands at $4,544, as per data shared by CoinMarketCap.