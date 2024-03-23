Advertisement
    SHIB Soars 103% In This Metric With Millions of Coins Locked For Good

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu has demonstrated an impressive 103% rise overnight as tens of millions of SHIB got burned
    Sat, 23/03/2024 - 8:10
    SHIB Soars 103% In This Metric With Millions of Coins Locked For Good
    Contents
    In an exciting development, the second most popular meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu has staged a substantial growth in the amount of SHIB that have been locked in unspendable wallets since last morning.

    In the meantime, the SHIB price has attempted to recover after the recent decline.

    SHIB burns jump by 103.45%

    Shibburn meme crypto tracking platform has revealed data about the Shiba Inu burns that have taken place within the period of the last 24 hours. These figures have revealed that the SHIB community has succeeded in burning a total of 34,681,610 SHIB, increasing the burn rate by 103.45%.

    Image via Shibburn

    Burning this SHIB lump has been achieved by four transfers to dead-end wallets, the largest one carried 33,673,855 SHIB meme coins which equals 97.08% of the total burned amount of crypto. 

    The SHIB community conducts regular meme coin burns in an attempt to reduce the SHIB’s supply and make the meme cryptocurrency more scarce. The SHIB team also takes part in this from time to time – they convert part of Shibarium gas fees from BONE into SHIB and burn billions of Shiba Inu at a time.

    Shytoshi Kusama's New Move Raises SHIB Army's Intrigued Discussion

    SHIB team rep expects new ATH before Bitcoin halving

    Earlier this week, the marketing lead of SHIB, who refers to herself as Lucie, tweeted that while Bitcoin and the whole cryptocurrency market have entered a stage of price reverse now, she believes that SHIB is the only coin that is capable of surprising the market.

    Lucie expects the meme coin to soar to a new all-time high before the approaching Bitcoin halvening event or soon after it. The halving is scheduled for the second half of April with less than a month away from now. SHIB’s all-time high reached in October 2021 constituted $0.00008845. Currently, after surging by 4.50% over the last 24 hours, SHIB is changing hands at $0.0000271.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
