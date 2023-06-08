Satoshi Era Whale Shows Mysterious Activity: Here's What's Up

Thu, 06/08/2023 - 07:42
Arman Shirinyan
Wallet that made enormous profit off of BTC by buying 10 years ago is back on track
Cryptocurrency investors and analysts are keeping an ever-watchful eye on the movements of so-called "Bitcoin whales," whose transactions often involve vast amounts of the cryptocurrency and can significantly impact the market. In the latest intriguing development, a Bitcoin whale dormant for over a decade has reemerged, transferring a hefty 1,432.93 BTC ($37.8 million) to a new address, "bc1psv."

This whale, linked to the "Satoshi era" due to the period when it started accumulating Bitcoin, received 1,432.92 BTC on April 9, 2013, when the price was a mere $195.4 per BTC. Today, with Bitcoin hovering around the $26,000 mark, the transaction reflects staggering appreciation.

To put it in perspective, the whale's original investment of approximately $280,000 in 2013 (by purchasing 1,432.92 BTC at $195.4 each) would now be worth around $37.25 million, assuming a BTC price of $26,000. This equates to a mind-boggling profit of approximately $36.97 million if they decide to sell now.

Related
Soros CIO Remains Bullish on Crypto

Speculation is rife within the crypto community regarding the whale's intentions. A common sentiment among observers suggests that if the whale had planned to sell, it would have done so when Bitcoin was at its peak, around $60,000. Their reappearance and the transfer to a new address, therefore, might indicate other plans — potentially preparing for another long hibernation, or possibly gearing up to make a significant move that could impact the market.

However, it is essential to note that Bitcoin's pseudonymous nature makes it impossible to determine the whale's actual identity or motive. This instance serves as a reminder of Bitcoin's early adopters who, despite the asset's notorious volatility, have held onto their investments, thereby reaping the benefits of patience and long-term belief in the technology.

About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

