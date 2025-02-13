Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Robinhood Records 700% Spike in Crypto Revenue

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 13/02/2025 - 5:44
    Advertisement
    Robinhood Records 700% Spike in Crypto Revenue
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Robinhood (HOOD) has managed to surpass $1 billion in revenue within one quarter for the first time ever. 

    During the fourth quarter, its revenue stood at $1.01 billion. The previous record was $682 million. 

    Cryptocurrency-related revenue has surged a whopping 700% on the year-over-year basis to $358 million. This sum accounts for the lion's share of the company's transaction-based revenue. 

    HOT Stories
    Robinhood Records 700% Spike in Crypto Revenue
    Ripple CEO Congratulates CFTC Chair Nominee
    New Fed Rate Prediction by Peter Schiff May Stun Bitcoin Bulls With Bearish Reality
    'Let's Go,' Saylor Tweets As Bitcoin Drops Below $95,000 on Fresh CPI Data

    Notably, this is more than they earned from crypto trading in the five prior quarters

    Advertisement

    It also recorded options revenue of $222 million and equities revenue of $61 million. 

    Robinhood's net income has experienced a ten-fold increase, growing to a record-shattering $916 million.

    Surging trading volumes

    The company's cryptocurrency trading volume was nearly as big as the combined trading volume in the three previous quarters. 

    Related
    Shiba Inu Transfers Now Live on Robinhood: Details
    Sun, 11/10/2024 - 09:53
    Shiba Inu Transfers Now Live on Robinhood: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Such massive activity should not come as a surprise given that the cryptocurrency market saw a massive rally in Q4, with Bitcoin surpassing $100,000 for the first time and some major altcoins logging massive gains. 

    HOOD shares surge 

    Robinhood's shares are up 15.31% in pre-market trading after surging by nearly 5% on Wednesday. 

    The company's market cap is currently approaching the $50 billion mark. 

    #Robinhood

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 12, 2025 - 20:24
    Ripple CEO Congratulates CFTC Chair Nominee
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Feb 12, 2025 - 18:52
    JPMorgan Reports Bitcoin Exposure
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Dive into the Waves of Excitement with Whale Casino's Battlepass Season 1
    Social, Finance & Gaming in One: UCHAT (UIIC) Debuts on XT.COM
    Automation & Law: How Lawrina Is Transforming the Contract Creation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Robinhood Records 700% Spike in Crypto Revenue
    Ripple CEO Congratulates CFTC Chair Nominee
    JPMorgan Reports Bitcoin Exposure
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD