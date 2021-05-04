Rapper Meek Mill Succumbs to Dogecoin FOMO

Rapper Meek Mill claims that he's tired of missing out

Meek Mill cannot take this anymore.

The "Going Bad" rapper has informed his 10.8 million Twitter followers about finally grabbing some Dogecoin after growing tired of missing out.

Image by @MeekMill

Contrary to what many may have assumed, this is not Meek Mill's first foray into crypto. In January, he started tweeting about Bitcoin and even added it to his Twitter bio, following Tesla CEO Elon Musk's example.

It's not surprising that hip-hop starts are FOMOing in. Dogecoin is having another blockbuster day, surpassing XRP by market cap and subsequently crashing Robinhood due to great demand.

Earlier today, Dogecoin soared to a new all-time high of $0.61 before giving up some gains.