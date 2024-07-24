    Polygon (MATIC) Skyrockets 743% in Whale Activity Amid Ethereum ETF Buzz

    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Ethereum's positive sentiment has spilled over to Polygon
    Wed, 24/07/2024 - 15:50
    
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Ethereum scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) has recently seen a substantial increase in large transaction volume, which is indicative of whale activity.

    According to IntoTheBlock, Polygon (MATIC) is reporting $152.75 million in large transaction volume in the last 24 hours, representing a 745.3% surge.

    This large transaction volume surge coincides with the excitement surrounding the launch of Ethereum ETFs in the United States, a key milestone for the cryptocurrency community.

    Ethereum exchange-traded funds began trading in the United States on Tuesday, putting the world's second-largest cryptocurrency in a vehicle popular with many professional investors and advisors.

    U.S. exchange-traded funds that invested directly in Ethereum earned a net of $107 million on their first day of trading.

    BlackRock Inc.'s iShares Ethereum Trust had the greatest net inflow of the cohort at $267 million, followed by Bitwise's Ethereum Trust at $204 million and the Fidelity Ethereum Fund at $71 million.

    Ethereum positive sentiment spills over to Polygon

    Over $1 billion in shares were traded across the nine Ethereum ETFs, which launched six months after U.S. authorities approved the first U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs. This year, the latter received a net influx of more than $17 billion.

    Owing to this milestone, Ethereum has seen a massive surge in whale activity, a sentiment that has spilled over to Polygon.

    According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, the launching of Ethereum's nine new spot ETFs has a demonstrable impact on whale behavior. Since July 17, the number of ETH transactions above $100,000 in value has been 64% greater than the number of BTC transfers and 126% higher than the number of USDT (ETH) transfers.

    About the author
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

