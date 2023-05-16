PEPE May Signal Trouble for BTC, Here's Most Popular Answer to 'Wen Shibarium,' DOGE Sees Massive Spike in Network Activity: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

U.Today presents the top three crypto news stories over the past day.

Pepe, new meme coin on the block, may signal trouble for Bitcoin

According to a recent report by Bloomberg, Pepe might be signaling trouble for Bitcoin. The latest surge of the frog-themed token, mostly driven by FOMO among investors, has had a considerable effect on the crypto market, which may have caused the current decline in the price of Bitcoin. As soon as the initial excitement surrounding such tokens fades, their value may drop, leaving investors to deal with potentially substantial losses. With Bitcoin's price taking a hit, these concerns are becoming more real. At the moment of writing, BTC is trading at $26,969, far from the much-coveted $30,000 level. Such a decline in the flagship crypto's price might be a direct result of the speculative mania surrounding brand new cryptocurrencies like Pepe.

SHIB army keeps asking "wen Shibarium," here's most popular answer

After awaiting the launch of the Shibarium mainnet for a long time, the SHIB community keeps wondering if it will see it going live. While Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama stopped commenting on the matter, SHIB fans in the official "Shibarium Tech" Telegram channel have an answer to this question. The most popular joke answer has now become "soon," or even the quippy "soonday," followed by ROFL emojis. One user, IntroduceTheBugs, referred to an exclusive interview Shytoshi Kusama gave in April with International Business Times. According to the interview, Shibarium could roll out in "two to four months." This is not guaranteed, but "that's clearly their target," IntroduceTheBugs states. The Telegram user then added that the news has been out for many weeks, and they are surprised that people continue asking the same question over and over.

