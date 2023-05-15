Dogecoin Sees Massive Spike in Network Activity: What's Behind the Surge?

Mon, 05/15/2023 - 06:04
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Dogecoin, the internet-famous cryptocurrency, has seen a record-breaking surge in daily transactions, outstripping both Bitcoin and Litecoin
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Dogecoin, the meme-inspired cryptocurrency, has recently witnessed a massive surge in network activity, with daily transactions reaching an all-time high (ATH) of 650,000, surpassing both Bitcoin and Litecoin.

This unexpected uptick in activity is attributed to an increased interest in minting DRC20 tokens, a new type of digital asset, on the Dogecoin network.

Dogecoin developer Patrick Lodder had previously hinted at a significant increase in network activity. Although the surge was noteworthy at the time, it was nowhere near today's unprecedented levels.

Many in the crypto community see this spike as an opportunity to test Dogecoin's scalability. One user, going by the handle @SK_R402, suggested that the focus should be on the currency's potential for everyday transactions, adding that they planned to start up their node, a part of the network that maintains a version of the blockchain.

Pepe (PEPE) Surpasses Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Social Engagement

However, some concerns have been raised about the increased activity potentially congesting the Dogecoin network. Mishaboar, a prominent voice in the Dogecoin community, acknowledged these concerns, suggesting that such activities should ideally be handled through dedicated Layer-2 solutions to avoid clogging the main network.

Despite these potential challenges, many users remain optimistic, suggesting that this surge in transactions might be a sign of things to come if Dogecoin is to become a widely accepted global currency.

article image
