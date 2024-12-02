Advertisement
    Orderly Network Launches Perp Omnichain Orderbook on Solana (SOL)

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Orderly Network, permissionless liquidity layer for Web3, expands its mechanisms to Solana (SOL) blockchain
    Mon, 2/12/2024 - 15:29
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Orderly Network, a new-gen permissionless liquidity network in DeFi, becomes the first protocol to combine EVM and non-EVM orerbooks within a single interface. With its Solana (SOL) mainnet version out, Orderly Network unlocks previously unseen opportunities for cross-blockchain liquidity management.

    Orderly Network goes beyond EVM, expands to Solana (SOL)

    Orderly Network, a multi-purpose liquidity layer for DeFi, announces its expansion to Solana (SOL), its pioneering blockchain outside of Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). Orderly’s mainnet Solana launch marks the first time EVM and non-EVM orders have been combined into a single perps orderbook. 

    Orderly is now LIVE on @solana 💜

    Trade anything, anywhere.

    Picture this: one shared orderbook, bringing every trader on Solana and major EVM chains together under one roof. Liquidity—deeper, stronger, more accessible than ever.

    To the Solana builders: with our SDK,… pic.twitter.com/YX9SJ03Wp0

    — Orderly Network (@OrderlyNetwork) December 2, 2024

    Positioned in DeFi, Orderly is officially the first to integrate this two-chain liquidity mechanism ecosystem, which totals over half a trillion dollars in potential market capitalization. Each respective chain’s token assets can now be leveraged directly for trading, without requiring bridging, wrapping or side steps.

    Despite robust spot trading volumes on Solana (SOL), the perps trading landscape must be served. Perps volume lags proportionally to that recorded on the leading EVM networks, with poor liquidity having been a significant impediment to broader adoption.

    Ran Yi, cofounder of Orderly Network, invites all DeFi traders and liquidity managers to experiment with the new ecosystem firsthand:

    For the first time, via Orderly, Solana users can connect seamlessly to trade memecoin perpetuals directly with EVM-focused participants across more than 30 integrated DEXes. All without the need for unnecessary complications like bridging or wrapping. This is how we unlock deep liquidity across all chains while increasing the bar for user experience and trading efficiency at speed. This is what we mean when we say we want anyone to be able to trade anything, anywhere.

    With fresh deployment, Orderly Network becomes the first fully chain-agnostic solution that allows users to trade liquid perpetual swap markets in real time.

    Orderly now supports 70+ markets across all blockchains

    Deployed across major EVM chains, including Arbitrum, Base, Mantle, Ethereum Mainnet, OP, Polygon and Solana, Orderly provides traders and DEXes with access to over 70 markets. 

    Its deployment on the Solana mainnet will enable Solana traders to deposit assets and trade against counterparts on all Orderly-supported chains for the first time.

    As covered by U.Today previously, Orderly Network expanded to Polygon's PoS in Q2,2024, and significantly expanded its total liquidity ecosystem size.

    Orderly Network Expands to Polygon PoS, Bringing Advanced Perpetuals Trading to Quickswap
    The developments of the Orderly Network protocol address issues with siloed liquidity and optmize the UX/UI for a newbie-friendly Web3 journey.

    #DeFi News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

