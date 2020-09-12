Original article based on tweet

Number of ETH Wallets with 10,000+ and 1,000+ Coins Drops to New Major Lows

Latest Cryptocurrency News
Sat, 09/12/2020 - 11:10
Something titleSomething title
Yuri Molchan
Glassnode analytics agency has reported that the number of ETH wallets storing 10,000+ and 1,000+ ETH has seen a major drop, while Ethereum has recovered to $370
Number of ETH Wallets with 10,000+ and 1,000+ Coins Drops to New Major Lows
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Glassnode has reported that large Ethereum wallets are dropping in number again as ETH addresses with 10,000+ and 1,000+ coins have reached new major lows.

Meanwhile, the amount of ETH non-addresses has surged to reach a new all-time high.

Number of major ETH wallets drops to new lows

As per the data published by the Glassnode provider, the amount of addresses with 10,000+ ETH on them has seen a major decline and hit a 21-month low – 1,020.

The same analytics agency has also reported that ETH addressed with 1,000+ coins on them have dropped to a 2-year low of 7,253.

ETH
Image via Twitter

Related Former Monero Lead Dev Calls Binance Smart Chain a Drop-In Replacement for Ethereum, Here's Why
Related
Former Monero Lead Dev Calls Binance Smart Chain a Drop-In Replacement for Ethereum, Here's Why

Number of non-zero ETH wallets hits a new ATH

The good news is, however, that the amount of non-zero ETH wallets has surged to reach a new all-time high of 46,810,185.

While medium-sized ETH holders seem to be cashing out their ETH or converting it into BTC or altcoins, new users keep entering the second biggest cryptocurrency.

Ethereum is not having its best time at the moment, with users complaining about extremely high fees on the network while Vitalik Buterin’s brainchild prepares to launch the Ethereum 2.0 crucial upgrade.

While this is happening, ETH has recently dropped from its peak at $483 on September 2 and gradually went down to a low of $327 on September 6.

Since then, ETH has been slowly recovering and at the time of writing this article it is changing hands at $370.42, as per the data from CoinMarketCap.

#Ethereum News#Cryptocurrency Wallet
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Anthony Pompliano's "Very Legacy" Venture Fund Criticized for Not Accepting Crypto Anthony Pompliano's "Very Legacy" Venture Fund Criticized for Not Accepting Crypto
Latest Cryptocurrency News
22 hours ago

Anthony Pompliano's "Very Legacy" Venture Fund Criticized for Not Accepting Crypto

Alex Dovbnya
Crypto Exchanges Recorded Nearly $1 Bln Worth of Spot Volumes in August. Check Out the Leaders Crypto Exchanges Recorded Nearly $1 Bln Worth of Spot Volumes in August. Check Out the Leaders
Latest Cryptocurrency News
4 days ago

Crypto Exchanges Recorded Nearly $1 Bln Worth of Spot Volumes in August. Check Out the Leaders

Alex Dovbnya
SOL Rockets 40 Percent as Tether Launches on Solana Blockchain SOL Rockets 40 Percent as Tether Launches on Solana Blockchain
Latest Cryptocurrency News
2 days ago

SOL Rockets 40 Percent as Tether Launches on Solana Blockchain

Alex Dovbnya