Linus Tech Tips Gets Hacked: Elon Musk Bitcoin Scam Promoted by Most-Watched Tech Channel on YouTube

Thu, 03/23/2023 - 15:33
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Linus Tech Tips hacked in order to promote Bitcoin giveaway scam with Elon Musk
Linus Tech Tips Gets Hacked: Elon Musk Bitcoin Scam Promoted by Most-Watched Tech Channel on YouTube
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The most popular technology-related YouTube channel, Linus Tech Tips, has been hacked to promote a cryptocurrency giveaway scam with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The channel, which has over 15 million subscribers, was streaming two live "BTC" scam videos, according to cybersecurity firm SOS Intelligence.

Scammers typically hack YouTube channels to show live streams with fake celebrities like Elon Musk, asking viewers to send cryptocurrency in exchange for a chance to win a bigger prize.

This type of scam has become increasingly prevalent in the crypto community, with scammers leveraging the popularity of high-profile figures to trick viewers into sending them money.

Related
Elon Musk Dogecoin Scam Promoted by Hacked Account of UK MP
Linus Tech Tips was founded by Canadian vlogger Linus Sebastian in 2008 and includes technology reviews, tutorials and news.

The channel has built a loyal following over the years and has been a go-to source for many tech enthusiasts looking to learn about bleeding-edge tech products.

Upon discovering the hack, Linus Tech Tips immediately addressed the incident, stating that they are "on top of it" with the Google team and are hoping to "harden their security around YouTube accounts and prevent this sort of thing from happening to anyone in the future."

The incident highlights the importance of online security, particularly in the crypto space, where hackers are always looking for new ways to exploit vulnerabilities.

#Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Scam #Elon Musk
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Terra (LUNA): Feature That Would Allow Interchain Staking Launches on Testnet
03/23/2023 - 15:18
Terra (LUNA): Feature That Would Allow Interchain Staking Launches on Testnet
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image XRP Fate May Now Befall Tron (TRX) As SEC Sues Justin Sun, BitBoy Ponders
03/23/2023 - 15:13
XRP Fate May Now Befall Tron (TRX) As SEC Sues Justin Sun, BitBoy Ponders
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Terra Founder Do Kwon's Arrest Confirmed by Korean Officials
03/23/2023 - 15:02
Terra Founder Do Kwon's Arrest Confirmed by Korean Officials
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya