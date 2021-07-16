Guggenheim’s Scott Minerd on Bitcoin: "$30,000 May Soon Fail"

In a recent tweet, Scott Minerd, chief investment officer at investment firm Guggenheim Partners, has opined that Bitcoin’s pivotal support level at around $30,000 “may soon fail.”



He believes that it keeps becoming weaker with each new test.

A technician's rule to remember with Bitcoin: "Every time a support level is tested it becomes weaker." That would mean support for $30,000 may soon fail. — Scott Minerd (@ScottMinerd) July 16, 2021

Earlier today, Bitcoin dropped as low as $31,012 on the Bitstamp exchange, but it then managed to bounce back to the low-$32,000 region. The largest cryptocurrency is currently trading in the green.

Image by tradingview.com

As reported by U.Today, Minerd predicted that Bitcoin could sink to $15,000 or even $10,000 in late June.



Later, he reiterated his bearish call, claiming that Bitcoin was in the middle of “a crash.”



After its massive plunge in May and a failure to find footing above the $41,000 level in June, Bitcoin has now been range-bound for over three weeks.