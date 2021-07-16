Guggenheim’s Scott Minerd on Bitcoin: "$30,000 May Soon Fail"

News
Fri, 07/16/2021 - 18:55
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Guggenheim’s Scott Minerd claims that Bitcoin's key support level may soon break
Guggenheim’s Scott Minerd on Bitcoin: "$30,000 May Soon Fail"
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent tweet, Scott Minerd, chief investment officer at investment firm Guggenheim Partners, has opined that Bitcoin’s pivotal support level at around $30,000 “may soon fail.”      

He believes that it keeps becoming weaker with each new test.

Earlier today, Bitcoin dropped as low as $31,012 on the Bitstamp exchange, but it then managed to bounce back to the low-$32,000 region. The largest cryptocurrency is currently trading in the green.

TV
Image by tradingview.com

Related
Treasury Secretary Yellen Urges Federal Agencies to Collaborate on Cryptocurrency Regulation

As reported by U.Today, Minerd predicted that Bitcoin could sink to $15,000 or even $10,000 in late June.

Later, he reiterated his bearish call, claiming that Bitcoin was in the middle of “a crash.”

After its massive plunge in May and a failure to find footing above the $41,000 level in June, Bitcoin has now been range-bound for over three weeks.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Guggenheim’s Scott Minerd on Bitcoin: "$30,000 May Soon Fail"
07/16/2021 - 18:55
Guggenheim’s Scott Minerd on Bitcoin: "$30,000 May Soon Fail"
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Harmony Offers $1 Million in Prize Money as Part of New Hackathon
07/16/2021 - 18:21
Harmony Offers $1 Million in Prize Money as Part of New Hackathon
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Treasury Secretary Yellen Urges Federal Agencies to Collaborate on Cryptocurrency Regulation
07/16/2021 - 16:25
Treasury Secretary Yellen Urges Federal Agencies to Collaborate on Cryptocurrency Regulation
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya