Fandomdao (FAND) Unlocks New Opportunities for SocialFi Enthusiasts in Web3

Advertisement

The rise of SocialFi is rooted not only in the success of decentralized finance mechanisms but also in the power of community participation. Unlike traditional DeFi platforms, SocialFi platforms aim to utilize the power of social networks to encourage user adoption and engagement, thus creating a more comprehensive and interconnected environment.

Unlike traditional social media giants such as X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram, SocialFi provides users with ownership over their participation, as it operates based on blockchain technology, allowing users to safely monetize interactions.

The innovative concept of SocialFi, which empowers users with unprecedented control over data, freedom of expression and the ability to generate revenue through social interactions, has become an inevitable reality as a rising trend in 2024.

Fandomdao offers new SocialFi experiences

Fandomdao is not the only decentralized social networking platform in the cryptocurrency market. However, it stands out because of its ability to turn various community activities enjoyed by global fandoms into money-making opportunities.

Image by Fandomdao

In addition to its social aspects, Fandomdao also features an airdrop section with a reward points system. Especially noteworthy is Fandomdao's upcoming cryptocurrency release, which offers boundless growth potential. This entices early users to become airdrop hunters, providing them with the opportunity to receive airdrops when the mainnet project is launched.

Furthermore, serving as a perfect fandom social-fi platform with everything from creating fandom clubs, fandom voting, feeds/posts, likes, comments, to SNS sharing, Fandomdao also offers the advantage of easily setting up a wallet with just a social account through Account Abstraction (AA), for Web2 users who have not experienced Web3.

First and foremost, its customers can create surveys that encourage meaningful discussions among fans of mainstream artists. Moreover, by utilizing the voting system, users can attract the attention of a wider audience. Therefore, asking questions that attract more people increases the likelihood of receiving higher rewards.

Then, Fandomdao customers can benefit from joining fandoms of popular artists with maximum rewards. The more popular the artist's fandom, the more diverse the feeds are updated in real time, increasing the chances of encountering various votes.

In Fandomdao, encouraging friends to join the community not only earns referral rewards but also fosters a more active fandom atmosphere. As the number of friends participating in the fandom increases, community engagement becomes more dynamic, naturally leading to more opportunities for rewards.

Image by Fandomdao

Famdomdao launches challenge dedicated to Netflix’s Squid Game series

Currently, ahead of its official service launch on Feb. 20, Netflix's Squid Game Season 2 voting airdrop event (Fandomdao Challenge) is ongoing.

In the highly anticipated Squid Game Season 2, following blockbuster hits from Netflix series Squid Game Season 1, participants who vote for the last survivor in the game will not only contribute to a certain amount of donations automatically accrued based on the final first place vote ratio to Save the Children, for emergency relief funds for impoverished and disaster-stricken children worldwide but also to receive a free airdrop of $FAND tokens.

As it is a potential opportunity for early participants before the token is released, high participation is expected, and the event will run until 7:00 a.m. on Feb. 19 on the Fandomdao website.