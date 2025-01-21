Dolomite to Launch Royco Pre-Deposit Campaign on Berachain

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dolomite , a decentralized money market protocol, has announced its predeposit campaign in collaboration with Berachain, a layer-1 blockchain leveraging an innovative proof of liquidity (PoL) consensus mechanism with $2 billion in liquidity.

This initiative allows users to commit assets to Dolomite ahead of Berachain’s mainnet launch, earning future rewards through Royco, the on-chain market for various actions.

Participants can freely commit or withdraw assets during the campaign, with assets locked for a predetermined period after the mainnet launch. Lendable assets such as HONEY, USDC, ETH and WBTC will be locked for 90 days and receive significant rewards, including veDOLO, BERA and lending yields.

Dolomite allows users to unlock dormant capital by smarter borrowing and lending. It enables smarter asset deployment through powerful integrations across the DeFi ecosystem.

We’re merging Dolomite’s advanced DeFi capabilities with Berachain’s PoL innovation to reshape decentralized lending,” said Corey Caplan, co-founder of Dolomite. “This collaboration empowers participants to maximize capital efficiency while supporting the growth of a transformative protocol.

Non-lendable assets like uniBTC and beraETH will be locked for 30 days with smaller rewards. Berachain has dedicated over 1% of its BERA token supply to Royco deposits, and Dolomite will distribute 30 million veDOLO tokens. Additionally, liquidity mining will follow Berachain's TGE, offering oDOLO rewards alongside veDOLO and BERA.

The Royco campaign and integration with Berachain aim to create a synergistic ecosystem for liquidity and decentralized finance innovation.