Cardano Founder Rebukes EU Politician for Comparing Crypto to Drugs due to Banking Crisis

Sat, 03/18/2023 - 13:37
Yuri Molchan
Charles Hoskinson has commented on recent call of Belgian politician to ban crypto in connection with current crisis in banking sphere
Founder of the Cardano blockchain, billionaire and mathematician Charles Hoskinson, has shared his take on central banks and politicians starting to blame it all on crypto for major U.S. banks going down.

He urged the crypto community not to fall for this and to keep a list of those anti-crypto politicians — so that when the time comes to vote at an election, they know that only crypto-friendly candidates should be elected. Hoskinson recommended every user to "be a single issue crypto voter." "The central banks and politicians created this banking crisis and now they are blaming crypto. Don't fall for it and keep a list to remember at the ballot box when election time comes. Be a single issue crypto voter."

Hoskinson commented on an article by CoinDesk about Johan Van Overtveldt from the right-wing ECR political party in the EU parliament likening cryptocurrencies to drugs. This person is also the former finance minister of Belgium.

He made this comparison of drugs and crypto in light of the recently started banking crisis in the U.S. He suggested that a strict ban on crypto should be imposed. Three major banks in the U.S. have gone bankrupt — Silvergate Bank, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. All of them had been also collaborating with crypto companies.

