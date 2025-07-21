Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Breaking: $100 Billion Crypto Giant BitGo Is Going Public

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 21/07/2025 - 13:09
    BitGo has joined the crypto IPO frenzy alongside Kraken, Grayscale, and other major names
    Advertisement
    Breaking: $100 Billion Crypto Giant BitGo Is Going Public
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cryptocurrency custody behemoth BitGo has confidentially filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in order to go public.   

    Advertisement

    For now, such details as the size of its IPO and share pricing remain under wraps. The prominent custodian was previously valued at $1.75 billion. 

    The company, whose clients include family officers, trading firms, hedge funds, as well as crypto exchanges, boasts more than $100 billion worth of assets under management.    

    HOT Stories
    Mike Novogratz Lambasts Bitcoin Haters In Stunning WNBA Message
    Breaking: $100 Billion Crypto Giant BitGo Is Going Public
    $10 XRP Back in Play as Top Trader Predicts 193% Breakout Versus Bitcoin
    $738,134,962 XRP Transferred by Ripple, Here's Surprising Destination

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 06/30/2025 - 13:37
    Top Trader Asks Key XRP Question About Ripple IPO
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Advertisement

    The confidential IPO filing does not come as a surprise, given that Bloomberg reported in February that the company had such plans for the second quarter of the year.     

    BitGo has joined a slew of other major cryptocurrency players that are going public. As reported by U.Today, asset management giant Grayscale also recently filed for an initial public offering (IPO). Kraken and Bullish, two major crypto exchanges, are also part of the crypto IPO frenzy that was recently reignited by the highly successful public debut of USDC issuer Circle.   

    Crypto companies are going public en masse in 2025 due to the US government adopting a crypto-friendly stance as well as growing institutional appetite. 

    As reported by U.Today, the shares of crypto giant Coinbase, which was the first major company to go public in the US, recently reached a new record high for the first time since its debut in April 2021.     

    #BitGo news #Cryptocurrency Custody
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 21, 2025 - 13:39
    Stellar (XLM) Ultra-Rare Golden Cross Imminent Amid 102% Surge: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Jul 21, 2025 - 13:33
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for July 21
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit Takes Centre Stage in Dubai as Strategic Sponsor of Blockchain Life 2025
    MultiBank Group to List $MBG Token on Gate.io and MEXC During Official Token Generation Event
    GSR Leads $100M Private Placement into Nasdaq-listed MEI Pharma to Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Stellar (XLM) Ultra-Rare Golden Cross Imminent Amid 102% Surge: Details
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for July 21
    Every Solana (SOL) Holder Should Know This Level
    Show all