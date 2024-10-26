Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin's PoW Is Bug, Not Feature, Here's Why

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Despite terrible ETH/BTC underperformance in this cycle, Bitcoin (BTC) has to deal with more dangerous monetary roadblocks, expert Adriano Feria says
    Sat, 26/10/2024 - 13:45
    Bitcoin's PoW Is Bug, Not Feature, Here's Why
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Bitcoin (BTC) "Store of Value" narrative might be on borrowed time due to conflicts of interest in the proof-of-work ecosystem, constant selling pressure and the vulnerability of miners, prominent Ethereum (ETH) proponent Adriano Feria says. Meanwhile, ETH/BTC rates dropped to the lowest levels since early April 2021.

    Bitcoin (BTC) flawed by selling pressure and conflicts of interest: Opinion

    Ethereum (ETH) proved its censorship-resistance as OFAC failed to properly implement censorship measures on its transactions. Such statement was shared by DeFi researcher and long-term Ethereum (ETH) supporter Adriano Feria on his X.

    Meanwhile, as per automated trackers of MEV effects and OFAC sanctions in Ethereum, over 58% of post-Merge blocks were OFAC-compliant, i.e., were rejecting transactions involving designated Ethereum (ETH) addresses.

    Advertisement

    At the same time, Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, is facing more dangerous challenges, Feria admits. BTC as an asset will always be facing selling pressure from miners interested in covering their expenses. Also, sophisticated mining hardware cannot be transferred easily, which makes the entire ecosystem resource-ineffective.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Skyrockets 58% in Volume Amid $377 Million Crypto Market Sell-Off
    Ethereum Future, Vitalik Buterin Breaks Silence on 'The Purge'
    Ripple CEO Warned About Tether “Black Swan Event” in 2024, Is It Happening?
    Vitalik Buterin Unveils True Goal of Ethereum Foundation's Recent ETH Sales

    Related
    Chinese Government Urged to Reconsider Crypto Mining Ban: Details
    Thu, 06/27/2024 - 14:33
    Chinese Government Urged to Reconsider Crypto Mining Ban: Details
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt

    Also, the economic model of Bitcoin (BTC) mining struggles as price appreciation slows down, and the bullish momentum of halving events become too weak to attract new investors.

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Has Only 14 Days Left to Avoid 'Longest Sideways' Ever, Analyst Says
    Fri, 10/11/2024 - 12:09
    Bitcoin (BTC) Has Only 14 Days Left to Avoid 'Longest Sideways' Ever, Analyst Says
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    By contrast, Ethereum (ETH) stays net deflationary post-Merge, and still brings stable yield for long-term holders of Ether.

    Despite pale ETH dynamics, giants still betting big on Ethereum (ETH)

    Also, Layer-2 scaling mechanisms, including various classes of rollups, are pushing the barriers of Ethereum (ETH) network performance, while Bitcoin's Lightning Network remains exotic for the vast majority of Bitcoiners.

    That's why real-world tech majors like Sony and Samsung together with crypto heavyweights Coinbase and Kraken are exploring rollup and appchain solutions on Ethereum's L2s.

    Related
    Ethereum Keeps Plunging Against Bitcoin
    Thu, 10/24/2024 - 07:52
    Ethereum Keeps Plunging Against Bitcoin
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    It should be noted that Ethereum's (ETH) price performance in this cycle causes strong pessimism among investors.

    The ETH/BTC rate dropped to 0.03628, as per TradingView's data. This is the lowest level in more than three and a half years, since the first week of April 2021.

    #Ethereum News #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 26, 2024 - 13:30
    XRP Skyrockets 58% in Volume Amid $377 Million Crypto Market Sell-Off
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Oct 26, 2024 - 13:15
    Ethereum Future, Vitalik Buterin Breaks Silence on 'The Purge'
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Aark Digital Offers 15% Bounty to Hacker Responsible for $1.5M Attack on Vaults
    Thailand Blockchain Week 2024 – "Invest, Innovate, Interconnect," The Largest Blockchain Event in Thailand
    Betarena Partners with IBC Group to Upgrade Web3 Media and Sports Engagement
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin's PoW Is Bug, Not Feature, Here's Why
    XRP Skyrockets 58% in Volume Amid $377 Million Crypto Market Sell-Off
    Ethereum Future, Vitalik Buterin Breaks Silence on 'The Purge'
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD