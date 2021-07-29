Bitcoin Options Open Interest Hits $7 Billion While Traders Are Betting on $50,000 Strike

News
Thu, 07/29/2021 - 09:38
article image
Arman Shirinyan
More traders are opening $50,000 call options. But how will it reflect on the current market?
Bitcoin Options Open Interest Hits $7 Billion While Traders Are Betting on $50,000 Strike
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to bybt, traders have opened more than 10,900 worth of Bitcoin positions on the $50,000 call options. The recent Bitcoin options expiry has led to interesting volume movements on new Bitcoin options that are offered on the derivates market.

Usually, options are not being used to directly trade and bet on any Bitcoin price. But due to the high market volatility and the rapid growth of Bitcoin, we might face a situation in which private traders are trying to make a good profit by buying into high-risk assets.

Open Interest
Source: bybt

Current open interest, or simply the volume of the opened options, has hit almost half a billion dollars on the $50,000 option calls. In addition to high open interest on option calls that are being considered "bullish" for the market, we can also see high volumes on the put (sell) options. The largest amount of put options is being opened at the $20,000 value. But, according to the open interest on those positions, it is most likely that put options are being used to hedge large long positions on the market.

Recently, Bitcoin's price has increased by 34 percent and hit the $40,000 mark. At press time, the cryptocurrency is consolidating at the price of $40,000.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

article image 2.7 Million TikTok Views for Bitcoin Miner Made with USB-Sticks Running on Free Starbucks Electricity
07/29/2021 - 12:44
2.7 Million TikTok Views for Bitcoin Miner Made with USB-Sticks Running on Free Starbucks Electricity
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image State Street to Start Offering Crypto Service to Their Private-Funds Clients Following Bitcoin Adoption on Wall Street
07/29/2021 - 12:28
State Street to Start Offering Crypto Service to Their Private-Funds Clients Following Bitcoin Adoption on Wall Street
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
article image "Not the Solution": VanEck's Gabor Gurbacs on a U.S. Senator's Tax and Crypto Regulation Plans
07/29/2021 - 12:04
"Not the Solution": VanEck's Gabor Gurbacs on a U.S. Senator's Tax and Crypto Regulation Plans
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov