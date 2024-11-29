Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Makes Final Push to $100,000

    Godfrey Benjamin
    All eyes on Bitcoin as price recovers in push to $100,000
    Fri, 29/11/2024 - 14:06
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s leading cryptocurrency, appears to have initiated a final push for the historic $100,000 level. Data shows that the BTC price has reclaimed $97,476.16, representing a 2.05% increase in the last 24 hours.

    Bitcoin and month of strong performance

    This price level follows Bitcoin’s rebound from a low of $94,729 in earlier trading. As November’s market activity looks set to close in less than 48 hours, Bitcoin appears ready to retest the psychological $100,000 price mark.

    Interestingly, despite disappointing investors and traders because it has yet to climb past the anticipated $100,000, Bitcoin's performance remains striking. CoinGlass data reveal that Bitcoin recorded staggering growth this November, or about a 37% rise.

    This is the fourth-best month for Bitcoin in terms of price performance since October 2021. This month’s performance is surpassed only by 44% growth in February 2024 and 40% in January 2023 and October 2021. 

    This month’s performance is linked to various macroeconomic factors, including rate cuts.

    Meanwhile, the expiration of Bitcoin’s options contracts worth $9.4 billion has also nudged the coin up a bit in the market. However, Bitcoin market volume has dropped considerably by 34.48% to $47.10 billion. 

    This metric signals investors have remained cautious about the coin’s ability to cross $100,000 this cycle.

    Could institutional interest unlock 100K?

    Despite these concerns, analysts believe any shift in market forces could tilt BTC over this historic level that has resisted Bitcoin’s push for a couple of weeks. 

    For instance, there is a growing rekindling of interest from institutional players. Although institutional enthusiasm for Bitcoin appears to have suffered a decline, renewed interest could act as a catalyst to fuel price action. Spot Bitcoin ETF products are now accessible to investors in the U.S. and other regions.

    Regardless of the current price level, the prediction for Bitcoin in 2025 suggests that significant growth is possible. Some analysts predict the growth could flow from the remaining days of 2024 and hit a high of $200,000.

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

