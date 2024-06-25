Advertisement
AD

    Angry Pepe Fork (APORK) Pre-Sale Gaining Traction in June 2024 as Major Altcoins Polkadot (DOT), Avalanche (AVAX) Targeting New Price Goals

    Advertisement
    article image
    Guest Author
    Angry Pepe Fork (APORK) many-stage pre-sale campaign welcomes new supporters in June
    Tue, 25/06/2024 - 13:56
    Angry Pepe Fork (APORK) Pre-Sale Gaining Traction in June 2024 as Major Altcoins Polkadot (DOT), Avalanche (AVAX) Targeting New Price Goals
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    June has been a good time in the crypto community despite bears dominating the market. Different altcoins gained more popularity in the market, with Avalanche, Polkadot in the spotlight.

    Meanwhile, Angry Pepe Fork was picked as the promising new meme coin. 

    Supporters of Angry Pepe Fork (APORK) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

    HOT Stories
    If Bitcoin (BTC) Drops Below $57,000, These 3 Things Will Happen
    If Bitcoin (BTC) Drops Below $57,000, These 3 Things Will Happen
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Reveals Secret to Surviving Crypto Bloodbath
    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Waits to Buy More Bitcoin: 'Rough Times Ahead'
    Peter Schiff on Bitcoin Crash: The Bear Is Still Young

    Avalanche (AVAX) feels pressure despite partnership with Konami 

    With a 35.6% price drop on the monthly timeframe, Avalanche (AVAX) has been fluctuating between $20 and $40 in the past few months. Meanwhile, Avalanche recently signed a major partnership with Konami but the news did not change the altcoin’s price trajectory. 

    Still, analysts like SatoshiFlipper are not discouraged by the bearish price movement. They forecast that the value of Avalanche will rise to $60 soon, with a long-term target of $100. CryptoPatel says Avalanche is forming a head and shoulder pattern that will cause a price drop before an upward movement to $56.

    Polkadot (DOT) forays into the RWA market 

    Polkadot (DOT) was one of the most searched coins in June, thanks to its entrance to the RWA market through the JAM upgrade. With its secure and scalable solution, analysts see the network getting the upper hand in this million-dollar sector. In terms of price movement, Polkadot has been on a downward movement in the past month. 

    The altcoin fell from a monthly high of $7.72 to a low of $5.50 due to the bearish pressure in the general crypto market. CryptoThannos forecasts that this is the best time to buy Polkadot. They believe that Polkadot will soar to a short-term target of $14 soon, making it one of the best cryptos to buy.

    Angry Pepe Fork (APORK) novel features grab investors attention 

    In addition to Avalanche and Polkadot,  Angry Pepe Fork (APORK) was also one of the most popular altcoins in June. Its presale took the whole market by surprise. In a short time, the project has sold about 17% of the coins meant for the first stage of its presale. Angry Pepe Fork has also raised over $163k in funding to grow the ecosystem and pursue future partnerships with top projects.

    Two features that make Angry Pepe Fork popular in the market are its conquer-to-earn system and its fixed total supply. The Conquer-to-earn mechanism allows members of the Angry Pepe Fork community to receive free APORK coins for every zombie project they destroy. They will also get the first position in the community and are rewarded badges which are the proof of their courage and power.

    Also, Angry Pepe Fork’s APORK has a total supply of 1.9 billion coins and that is why it is considered the best cryptocurrency to buy among memecoins. This low supply implies that no more tokens will be created once the 1.9 billion are sold out. The goal is to achieve scarcity and thus increase the value of the currency, similar to Bitcoin. 

    APORK is currently in the first stage of its presale and currently has a value of $0.014 per coin. Experts are of the opinion that APORK will appreciate during the next market surge and outperform top OGs such as Shibu Inu and Pepe. Based on its features, experts expect the token will gain 250% during the presale and 350% upon its launch on exchanges, making it the best cryptocurrency to buy now.

    Visit Angry Pepe Fork Presale

    #Angry PEPE Fork
    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

    Advertisement
    related image If Bitcoin (BTC) Drops Below $57,000, These 3 Things Will Happen
    Jun 25, 2024 - 13:50
    If Bitcoin (BTC) Drops Below $57,000, These 3 Things Will Happen
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image TRON Dethrones Shiba Inu (SHIB), While Founder Justin Sun Buys Ethereum
    Jun 25, 2024 - 13:50
    TRON Dethrones Shiba Inu (SHIB), While Founder Justin Sun Buys Ethereum
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image $1 Billion Dogecoin in 24 Hours: Here's What's Happening
    Jun 25, 2024 - 13:50
    $1 Billion Dogecoin in 24 Hours: Here's What's Happening
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    House of ZK is Bringing the Future of Blockchain Connectivity to Brussels
    Your Exclusive Gateway to Japan’s Web3 Frontier - Detailed Agenda of IVS Crypto 2024 KYOTO and Japan Blockchain Week
    Promontory Technologies Goes Live for External/LP Investors
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    If Bitcoin (BTC) Drops Below $57,000, These 3 Things Will Happen
    TRON Dethrones Shiba Inu (SHIB), While Founder Justin Sun Buys Ethereum
    $1 Billion Dogecoin in 24 Hours: Here's What's Happening
    Show all