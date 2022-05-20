Zilliqa's Founder Amrit Kumar Steps Down from His Role

One of the most eccentric smart contacts platforms will have its progress coordinated by Dr. Ben Livshits

In accordance with a plan announced on Feb. 28, 2022, Amrit Kumar, one of the key figureheads of Zilliqa (ZIL), stepped down from all of his posts in the company.

Amrit Kumar leaves Zilliqa

Mr. Kumar has taken to Twitter to share his last publication as Zilliqa's president. He confirmed that he does not work for the project any longer.

It's my last day at Zilliqa. Have been receiving DMs regarding staking, PIL liquidity in ZILSwap, etc. Responded to many of those, but would appreciate if you could redirect such questions to @convoluted_code moving forward.



Good luck to you and to me for my next adventure! — Amrit Kumar (@maqstik) May 20, 2022

He also recommended that Zilliqa's enthusiasts send all questions and proposals to Zilliqa CEO Ben Livshits, Ph.D., who is also head of Zilliqa Research, the R&D arm of the platform.

His step-by-step resignation was announced in late February 2022, together with the updated roadmap for Q1-Q2, 2022. The roadmap also unveiled plans for advanced visibility, NFT integrations and reconsidered investing channels.

On major spot exchanges, the price of Zilliqa's core asset, ZIL, sits at $0.05305, up 13% in the last 24 hours.

Web3 Alliance and hiring campaign: Zilliqa transformaton is underway

Yesterday, May 19, 2022, Zilliqa announced the launch of the Web3 Alliance, a global advisory network. Zilliqa's Web3 Alliance is set to provide a platform for interaction between advisors, investors, communities and entrepreneurs in crypto.

Also, the company shared the details of the latest hiring initiatives. Namely, BSG veteran Anton Agafonov joined Zilliqa as its new head of product.

To reaffirm its focus on becoming a go-to platform for on-chain gamers, Zilliqa introduces Jack McCutcheon (previously of Tencent, Newzoo) as its new business development manager for gaming.