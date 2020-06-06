Whales Move 17,659 BTC Between Coinbase, Binance and Anon BTC Wallets

Tweet-based article

Whale Alert spotted several BTC transfers made between Coinbase, Binance and BTC wallets with anonymous holders. Nearly 17,700 BTC was wired

According to the figures posted by Whale Alert, over the past twenty-four hours, so-called Bitcoin whales have wired 17,659 BTC, sending them between the top crypto exchanges Coinbase, Binance and unregistered BTC addresses.

9,859 BTC moved from Coinbase

Bitcoin whales keep moving gargantuan stashes of BTC to exchanges from their wallets and back.

Blockchain allows traders to easily transfer large amounts of BTC easily for low fees.

Mammoth-sized funds in BTC are often moved, this data is made public, and many in the cryptocommunity are convinced that whales are able to manipulate the BTC price. This is often confirmed by independent research.

Earlier today, almost 10,000 BTC was moved from Coinbase wallets to anonymous BTC addresses – 9,859 BTC. That totals $94,601,541.

Image via @whale_alert

7,800 BTC wired with Binance's participation

Several large transactions were also noticed between anon BTC wallets and the Binance trading giant.

All-in-all, 7,800 BTC was moved to and from Binance, which amounts to $74,824,698.

Image via @whale_alert

Aside from that, 2,500 BTC was sent to Bitstamp and 1,174 BTC got moved to OKEx. Both transactions were conducted from addresses with anonymous owners.

