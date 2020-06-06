Tweet-based article

Whales Move 17,659 BTC Between Coinbase, Binance and Anon BTC Wallets

News
Sat, 06/06/2020 - 08:51
Yuri Molchan
Whale Alert spotted several BTC transfers made between Coinbase, Binance and BTC wallets with anonymous holders. Nearly 17,700 BTC was wired
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

According to the figures posted by Whale Alert, over the past twenty-four hours, so-called Bitcoin whales have wired 17,659 BTC, sending them between the top crypto exchanges Coinbase, Binance and unregistered BTC addresses.

9,859 BTC moved from Coinbase

Bitcoin whales keep moving gargantuan stashes of BTC to exchanges from their wallets and back.

Blockchain allows traders to easily transfer large amounts of BTC easily for low fees.

Mammoth-sized funds in BTC are often moved, this data is made public, and many in the cryptocommunity are convinced that whales are able to manipulate the BTC price. This is often confirmed by independent research.

Earlier today, almost 10,000 BTC was moved from Coinbase wallets to anonymous BTC addresses – 9,859 BTC. That totals $94,601,541.

Image via @whale_alert

Related
Bitcoin, Gold Drops in Price, So I Bought More: Robert Kiyosaki

7,800 BTC wired with Binance's participation

Several large transactions were also noticed between anon BTC wallets and the Binance trading giant

All-in-all, 7,800 BTC was moved to and from Binance, which amounts to $74,824,698.

Image via @whale_alert

Aside from that, 2,500 BTC was sent to Bitstamp and 1,174 BTC got moved to OKEx. Both transactions were conducted from addresses with anonymous owners.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies