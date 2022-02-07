Venture Capitalist Paul Graham Defends NFTs

Prominent American venture capitalist Paul Graham believes that it is foolish to outright dismiss non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as scams since it remains unknown what their future utility will look like.

NFTs can be used for so many different things that you're inviting history to make a fool of you if you dismiss them. Even if I were sure that most current uses of NFTs were bogus, I'd never dare to say that all possible uses were. — Paul Graham (@paulg) February 6, 2022

The co-founder of seed capital firm Y Combinator says that he would "never dare" to predict all possible uses of that technology.



Last May, Graham tweeted a non-fungible token, "Save Thousands of Lives," issued by nonprofit Noora Health.