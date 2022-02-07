Venture Capitalist Paul Graham Defends NFTs

News
Mon, 02/07/2022 - 07:56
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Paul Graham wants you to be open-minded about non-fungible tokens
Venture Capitalist Paul Graham Defends NFTs
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Prominent American venture capitalist Paul Graham believes that it is foolish to outright dismiss non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as scams since it remains unknown what their future utility will look like.

The co-founder of seed capital firm Y Combinator says that he would "never dare" to predict all possible uses of that technology.

Last May, Graham tweeted a non-fungible token, "Save Thousands of Lives," issued by nonprofit Noora Health.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Rockets 25%, Outperforming Dogecoin (DOGE)
The renewed debate over the viability of NFTs comes after indie game supporter Itch.io lambasted the latest cryptocurrency fad as "a scam," adding that it is only useful for exploiting creators and running the planet.

It also launched a scathing critique of the growing number of companies that support non-fungible tokens, claiming that they only care about profit. As reported by U.Today, some big-name corporations, such as Walmart and YouTube, are exploring the space.

At the same time, popular messaging and digital distribution platform Discord backed away from its plan to support crypto and NFTs after facing massive backlash from users.

While critics claim that the utility of NFTs is restricted to creating pyramid schemes with "ugly JPEGs," potential use cases include gaming, Metaverse, real estate and medical records since the technology provides permanent verifiable proof of ownership.

In other news, the unmasking of the co-founders of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), the flagship NFT collection, by Buzzfeed journalist Kate Notopoulo, recently sparked another debate about the importance of accountability in the fast-growing sector.

#NFT News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Mitsubishi UFJ Trust to Issue Cryptocurrency for Trading Purposes and Payments
02/07/2022 - 12:15
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust to Issue Cryptocurrency for Trading Purposes and Payments
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Manchester United Legends Are Forming First Sports-Related Investments DAO
02/07/2022 - 11:19
Manchester United Legends Are Forming First Sports-Related Investments DAO
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Bitcoin Long-Term Holders Increase Their Share of Supply as BTC Surpasses $43,000
02/07/2022 - 11:04
Bitcoin Long-Term Holders Increase Their Share of Supply as BTC Surpasses $43,000
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide