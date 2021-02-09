ENG
Three Reasons Why Binance Coin (BNB) Just Hit $100

News
Tue, 02/09/2021 - 14:53
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Binance Coin (BNB) is up over 130 percent since its latest quarterly token burn
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Binance Coin (BNB) hit a new all-time high of $100 at 1:39 p.m. UTC on the Binance exchange, inching closer to surpassing XRP.

The token is now up more than 35 percent over the past 24 hours, outperforming even Bitcoin.

Binance Coin
Image by tradingview.com

Thanks, Elon Musk

Binance logged a new all-time high in traffic on Jan. 8, according to a tweet posted by CEO Changpeng Zhao:

Fact is, the systems will experience some issues here and there as we scale up exponentially. Nothing we can't fix quickly, but not going to be a perfect smooth ride.

As reported by U.Today, Binance, together with other major exchanges, was struggling to grapple with enormous demand after Tesla announced its $1.5 billion Bitcoin purchase.

Binance's growing family of products

Earlier this February, the largest cryptocurrency exchange introduced a beta version of Binance Pay, its PayPal competitor:

Binance Pay (beta) allows you to pay and get paid in crypto from your friends and family worldwide.

Furthermore, Binance Chain is now emerging as a serious competitor to Ethereum, with CZ now routinely

A quarterly token burn sends BNB through the roof

Binance Coin has now rallied over 130 percent since the 14th token burn that was announced on Jan. 19. A total of 3.6 million BNBs were permanently removed from circulation, thus making the token scarcer.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

